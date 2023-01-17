ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers' Evander Kane makes return two months after horrifying injury

By Victor Barbosa
Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

During the second period of the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 8, Kane was knocked over by Tampa Bay's Philippe Myers and was still down on the ice when teammate Patrick Maroon accidentally cut him on the wrist with a skate blade. Kane frantically scampered to the bench, leaving a "pool of blood" on the ice, according to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Later that night, the team announced that the 31-year-old was "stable," and would be undergoing a procedure at the hospital where he had been transported to. According to a Tuesday report from The Athletic, Kane is returning to action almost one month earlier than originally anticipated.

The former first-round pick of the Atlanta Thrashers signed with Edmonton in January 2022 after spending the previous three seasons with the San Jose Sharks. The Oilers' move to acquire Kane sparked backlash, as he has been involved in numerous controversies over his career.

He was waived by the Sharks earlier in January with the team claiming he breached his contract by breaking COVID-19 protocols. Kane was suspended 21 games last season for submitting a false COVID-19 vaccination card.

Kane has scored five goals and added eight assists for 13 points in 14 games this season.

