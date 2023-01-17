Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Hines Ward worked hard to become a Pro Bowl-level talent and now he’s sharing his experience with players on the San Antonio Brahams of the XFL, as the team’s head coach, to help them reach or get back to the highest level. His focus is on imparting his knowledge to the guys on his roster, but he’s also out to prove he can win a championship and get back to the NFL as a coach.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO