Buffalo, NY

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections with big trades, and a new No. 1

The first week of NFL playoff action is officially in the books, which means we’re one week closer to the predraft process hitting full speed for all 32 teams. Five more teams locked in their first-round draft slots last weekend with postseason losses, but with this year’s promising class of top quarterback prospects, plenty of those early spots are anything but set in stone this early in the process.
The Spun

Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
atozsports.com

Bills Mafia will have mixed feelings about Jordan Poyer’s message

The Buffalo Bills have some difficult decisions to make, to say the least. A slew of talented Bills players are up for a contract and the team doesn’t have a lot of wiggle room in regard to cap space. In fact, as it currently sits, the Bills are around five million dollars under the cap, according to spotrac.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy

The New York Jets may look to a big name to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report. The Jets have lined up a list of initial interviews to replace Mike LaFleur, but are looking at more. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the organization could speak with former Colts coach Frank... The post Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals how unhappy Jets players were with Zach Wilson

The New York Jets fell apart late in the season as their offense struggled to produce, and it was blindingly obvious to everyone inside the locker room. In fact, things got bad enough that many players were doing nothing to hide their displeasure with quarterback Zach Wilson. Players in the locker room “rejoiced” when Wilson... The post Report reveals how unhappy Jets players were with Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle

Tony Dungy Issues Apology Over Liter Box Tweet

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Tony Dungy has fallen under controversy after an anti-LGBTQ+ tweet. Dungy, in response to a tweet of a Minnesota bill that would require menstrual products to be placed in boys bathrooms at schools, tweeted his thoughts on the matter. "That’s nothing,” the coach...
Wichita Eagle

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Emails, Questions

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are alreayd hard at work trying to make adjustments and repairs in hopes of a 2023 NFL Playoff run. Raider Nation has a myriad of questions so lets get right to them:. Hondo, how come you aren't critical of Josh McDaniels? Are you on the...
Wichita Eagle

‘When, Not If’ Rams Trade Star DB Jalen Ramsey

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey surprised many by releasing a cryptic message that hinted at a potential departure from the team - or NFL - this offseason. Said Ramsey via Twitter: "It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out with a BANG! Still THAT!"

