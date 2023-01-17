Read full article on original website
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections with big trades, and a new No. 1
The first week of NFL playoff action is officially in the books, which means we’re one week closer to the predraft process hitting full speed for all 32 teams. Five more teams locked in their first-round draft slots last weekend with postseason losses, but with this year’s promising class of top quarterback prospects, plenty of those early spots are anything but set in stone this early in the process.
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Will KC’s can’t-miss advantage be enough vs. Jacksonville?
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City. Two weeks ago, I admitted to changing my mind late with the Chiefs-Raiders prediction, and I have similar thoughts for this one as well. My first opinion following Jacksonville’s win last week over the Los Angeles Chargers was that the Jaguars would...
atozsports.com
Bills Mafia will have mixed feelings about Jordan Poyer’s message
The Buffalo Bills have some difficult decisions to make, to say the least. A slew of talented Bills players are up for a contract and the team doesn’t have a lot of wiggle room in regard to cap space. In fact, as it currently sits, the Bills are around five million dollars under the cap, according to spotrac.
Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy
The New York Jets may look to a big name to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report. The Jets have lined up a list of initial interviews to replace Mike LaFleur, but are looking at more. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the organization could speak with former Colts coach Frank... The post Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report reveals how unhappy Jets players were with Zach Wilson
The New York Jets fell apart late in the season as their offense struggled to produce, and it was blindingly obvious to everyone inside the locker room. In fact, things got bad enough that many players were doing nothing to hide their displeasure with quarterback Zach Wilson. Players in the locker room “rejoiced” when Wilson... The post Report reveals how unhappy Jets players were with Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Tony Dungy Issues Apology Over Liter Box Tweet
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Tony Dungy has fallen under controversy after an anti-LGBTQ+ tweet. Dungy, in response to a tweet of a Minnesota bill that would require menstrual products to be placed in boys bathrooms at schools, tweeted his thoughts on the matter. "That’s nothing,” the coach...
Wichita Eagle
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Emails, Questions
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are alreayd hard at work trying to make adjustments and repairs in hopes of a 2023 NFL Playoff run. Raider Nation has a myriad of questions so lets get right to them:. Hondo, how come you aren't critical of Josh McDaniels? Are you on the...
Wichita Eagle
‘When, Not If’ Rams Trade Star DB Jalen Ramsey
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey surprised many by releasing a cryptic message that hinted at a potential departure from the team - or NFL - this offseason. Said Ramsey via Twitter: "It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out with a BANG! Still THAT!"
