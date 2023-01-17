Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bruins Prospects Report: Poitras, Harrison, Bussi & More
In this edition of the latest Bruins Prospects report for The Hockey Writers, two members of the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) earn a trip to the upcoming All-Star Game, and two prospects are continuing their strong seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Matthew Poitras Stays...
markerzone.com
FORMER CANADIENS FIRST-ROUNDER AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron and Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza have been placed on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. McCarron, 27, was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round back in 2013. After parts of five seasons in the Habs...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings focusing on consistency Thursday at Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a three-game road trip out west on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop between Detroit (18-17-8; 44 points) and Vegas (28-15-2; 58 points) is set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Best & Worst Moves Under GM Ron Hextall
On Feb. 9, 2021, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Ron Hextall as their new general manager (GM), along with Brian Burke as their president of hockey operations. As the former GM for the Philadelphia Flyers, Hextall was often criticized for a number of reasons by the Flyers fanbase, which was an immediate cause for concern for the Penguins. Hextall was known to be too patient with his team and unwilling to make changes when they were needed. In addition, he wasn’t the best at drafting as he failed to land various all-star caliber players when he had the chance. Once hired in 2021, his time in Pittsburgh has been nothing short of interesting. His transactions have ranged from amazing to terrible and everywhere in between. Here are Hextall’s best moves and worst moves as the Penguins’ GM in his two-year stint.
NHL
FLA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens (19-23-3) are looking for their third straight win as the Florida Panthers (21-20-5) pay a visit to the Bell Centre on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are coming off a pair of wins against high-powered playoff teams....
NHL
Maroon seeks out Kane to apologize for skate blade accident
Lightning forward finds Oilers forward before game, shares nice moment at center ice. Pat Maroon chats with Evander Kane at center ice during warmups after Maroon accidentally injured Kane in their last meeting. 00:33 •. Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon and Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane shared a nice...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers carry their four-game win streak into a Thursday night clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sabres 1
The Florida Panthers continue to climb. Back over .500 after winning five of their last seven games, the Panthers opened up their crucial three-game road trip with a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday. Sitting at 21-20-4, Florida is now just four points out of...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Los Angeles and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Game 47: Dallas Stars (26-13-7, 59 points) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, 56...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Ducks
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (18-19-7) are home on Tuesday evening to host Dallas Eakins' Anaheim Ducks (12-27-5). Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7. This is the second and...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Stars: 26 - 13 - 7 (59 pts) Kings: 25 - 15 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings are 6th in faceoff win percentage (52.9%). The Kings power play ranks 7th...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 19
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre on Thursday morning ahead of their matchup with the Panthers. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, January 19. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 56 -...
NHL
How to watch Kent Hughes' mid-season review
Habs GM will address the media at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes will take questions from the media on Wednesday for the team's annual mid-season review. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. and fans can tune in live on Twitter or on...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Wild at Capitals
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Minnesota kicks off a four-game road trip at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The following is a projection and is subject to change:. Marcus Foligno - Joel Eriksson Ek - Jordan Greenway. Brandon Duhaime - Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves. Defense. Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon.
NHL
Throwback Thursday: 2000s Year-by-Year Timeline
In advance the Flyers' next "Throwback Thursday", which will honor the first decade of the new millennium (2000 to 2009) during the Flyers' game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 19, here's a year-by-year retrospective on memorable moments and players that defined the period from the 2000 playoffs through the pre-New Year's portion of the 2009-10 campaign.
NHL
Avalanche String Together Third-Straight Win with 4-1 Victory Over Flames
Colorado defeated Calgary 4-1 on Wednesday night as they recorded their third-straight win in regulation. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Colorado is now 23-17-3 on the season and have won three-straight games in regulation. For the Avalanche, Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Senators visit Penguins looking to gain in playoff race
MacKinnon, Lehkonen of Avalanche take point streaks into Vancouver. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the two games Friday. Ottawa needs to seize its chances. The Ottawa Senators (20-21-3) were...
NHL
POST-GAME: Kane impactful against Kraken in return from injury
EDMONTON, AB - It's good to have you back, Kaner. Even after making his long-awaited return to the Oilers lineup after missing 10 weeks with a serious wrist injury, Evander Kane stood in front of the media post-game on Tuesday night sweating his missed opportunities in a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken that extended Edmonton's win streak to four games -- all over Pacific Division opponents.
FOX Sports
NHL fines Panthers' Maurice $25K for criticizing officials
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice was fined $25,000 by the NHL on Thursday for criticizing the officiating in his team’s game at the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this week. Maurice said he didn't know what referees Francois St-Laurent and Pierre Lambert were doing other than it was not friendly toward his team. He called out St-Laurent in particular in his postgame comments following Florida’s 5-4 overtime loss Tuesday.
NHL
Blackhawks end road skid against Flyers with 4 straight goals
PHILADELPHIA -- The Chicago Blackhawks ended a 17-game road skid against the Philadelphia Flyers with a 4-1 win at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. Petr Mrazek made 38 saves, and Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (13-26-4), who scored four straight after trailing 1-0 to win for the fifth time in their past six games (5-1-0).
