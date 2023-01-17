ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Gervasi Vineyard changes name to stay relevant in tourism market

By Kelsey Davis, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kEpIp_0kHrNlXT00

CANTON – Gervasi Vineyard is rebranding under the name Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa. The slight name change is part of a rebrand initiative to stay relevant in the tourism market.

General Manager Scott Swaldo shared in an email newsletter that this will allow the staff to market Gervasi Vineyard to a regional tourism market and attract new tourists to the area.

Stark County tourism grants: Visit Canton awards 10 tourism grants. See who got funding

“It is our vision to become a leading destination resort that delivers a world class hospitality experience where people can connect to enhance their lives. Including Resort & Spa in our name will better describe to guests the offerings they will expect on property,” Swaldo said in the newsletter.

Along with the name change, Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa is also working on its 20,000-square-foot expansion project of The Spa and The Cave and is expanding its international H2B employee program to better serve the high summer demand.

Gervasi Vineyard expansion: Gervasi Vineyard adding The Spa and tasting room set to open next spring

Stark County wine: White, red, rosé: Stark County area wineries, wine bars share fun facts, bestselling wines

The Cave is expected to open in late February and will consist of an underground 1,000-square-foot tasting room and adjoining 4,500-square-foot wine barrel cave for aging. The Cave will offer exclusive tasting tours, public tasting tours and private events.

The Spa does not yet have a completion date, but it will offer massages, facials, body indulgences, glam services and a couple’s suite experience.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Gervasi Vineyard changes name to stay relevant in tourism market

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
AKRON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Single family home and misc.

Stark Co. – Massillon – OH 1139 Wellman Ave. SE, Massillon, OH 44646. Visit www.DuttonAuctions.com or call 330.879.5000 for Bidder’s Packet. w/complete terms of sale. Terms: $4,500 down day of sale, balance due in full at closing. A buyer’s premium of 10% will be added to the high bid to determine the total purchase price.
MASSILLON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Car wash with RE, and misc.

New Philadelphia, OH – On-Site & Online Bidding Available. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 1431 Kaderly St. NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 Directions: Take SR 800 north of New Philadelphia or south of Dover to Anola Ave. and go west to Kaderly and south to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
cleveland19.com

After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
CLEVELAND, OH
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 903-unit storage facility in Akron

Marcus & Millichap negotiated the sale of American Storage Centers, a 903-unit self-storage facility in Akron, Ohio. Brett Hatcher, Gabriel Coe and Nathan Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.
AKRON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Tiffany style lamps, sterling, new men’s clothing, and misc.

Pottery – Antiques – Stained Glass – Glassware. All sells to settle the estate. Preview/Pickup Location: Canton, OH 44709 (address will be given to successful bidders.) PICKUP: WEDNESDAY – JANUARY 25, 2023 – 10:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. ONLINE TERMS: Visa, MasterCard & Wire Transfer accepted. Wire...
CANTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Mead crocks, Shirley Temple, vintage dolls, Coke cooler, and misc.

Mead crocks & others. Shirley Temple, other vint. dolls. Coke cooler, trays, soda signs, mech. bottle stoppers. Lalique, Lladro, R. Doulton, Polish pottery. Coins & currency. Waterford perfumes, vintage purses, hats. Vint. car/vehicle toys, slot car sets. Henn spongeware. Butter molds, wooden churn, stave bucket. Valentines. Teapots. Brass cow tags. Tonka, Hot Wheels, Matchbox. Oil & figural lamps. Nutting & other prints. Sports Lineup figures.
BRUNSWICK, OH
whbc.com

Grand Opening for Tractor Supply in Navarre

NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CEO of Tractor Supply was in town Wednesday for the official opening of the company’s $70 million distribution center on Sterilite Drive SE in Navarre. Quite a few people turned out for tours of the 900,000 square foot facility. It’s...
NAVARRE, OH
hbsdealer.com

Tractor Supply opens latest and largest distribution center

Tractor Supply Company has opened its latest and largest distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. Earlier today, Tractor Supply executives and team members celebrated the grand opening. Local elected officials and community leaders were also in attendance. The new facility will support the company’s continued growth and U.S. expansion. It’s also...
NAVARRE, OH
Kristen Walters

Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio

A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
CHARDON, OH
The Repository

The Repository

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy