Former LSU 5-star quarterback transfer heading to Ole Miss

Walker Howard turned heads when he entered the college football transfer portal, taking an important name out of LSU's quarterback rotation.

Now, the quarterback has made his decision final, announcing that he will attend Ole Miss for the 2023 football season.

Football insider Glenn Guilbeau reported that Howard had an "outstanding visit" to Ole Miss on Friday and Saturday before taking in TCU on Sunday.

During the visit, Howard struck up a rapport with Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Charlie Weiss, Jr.

Why Walker Howard left LSU

Guilbeau reported that Howard elected to leave LSU after head coach Brian Kelly could not guarantee that he would have equal reps as projected No. 2 quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

Which means that Howard would have in all likelihood entered the 2023 football season as the No. 3 behind starter Jayden Daniels and backup Nussmeier.

Other analysts also projected Ole Miss

In recent days, a trio of 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions from analysts also projected Ole Miss would sign Howard this offseason.

National analyst Chris Hummer, Ole Miss insider David Johnson, and TCU reporter Jeremy Clark all predict that the Rebels will secure the quarterback.

Howard, a 6-foot-1, 195-pounder from St. Thomas More (La.), played in two games for LSU this past season.

247Sports called Howard a five-star prospect and the industry-generated Composite ranked him as the No. 5 quarterback nationally and the No. 4 overall player in the state of Louisiana.

