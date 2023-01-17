ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado interstate closed due to multi-vehicle accident, HAZMAT team on-site

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ikTsH_0kHrNX8B00

Update: As of 1:30 PM, the closure is still in place. CDOT estimates that the road will remain closed at least until evening. Westbound motorists are being routed onto the northern alternate route which will add at around 2.5 hours of travel time. CDOT also reported that the tanker spilled an estimated 3,000 gallons of gasoline after the crash.

Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at Dotsero (mile post 133), following a multi-vehicle crash involving four commercial vehicles on Tuesday morning, according to officials from Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

A hazmat team has also been deployed to the scene because a tanker is leaking fuel as a result of the crash, CSP reported.

An extended closure is expected, though officials did not offer an estimation of how long that might be. Drivers should seek alternative routes to travel westbound.

No further information had been made available at this time.

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
