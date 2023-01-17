ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Centre Daily

Loyola Marymount ends No. 6 Gonzaga’s home streak at 75

Cam Shelton banked in a go-ahead runner with 13 seconds left and Loyola Marymount snapped No. 6 Gonzaga’s 75-game home winning streak with a 68-67 victory Thursday night. The home streak for the Bulldogs (16-4, 5-1 West Coast Conference) tied Long Beach State (from 1968-74) for the eighth-longest in Division I history.
SPOKANE, WA

