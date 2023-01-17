ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

One arrested after crash at illegal street show kills nursing student, CA cops say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8kLY_0kHrLkjA00

An arrest has been made in a Christmas Day crash that killed a 24-year-old nursing student watching an illegal street car show, California police reported.

Elyzza Guajaca died after a Chevrolet Camaro doing “donuts” in the street lost control and struck her at 9:05 p.m. on Dec. 25, McClatchy News reported. The driver fled.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Los Angeles police announced the arrest of Dante Chapple Young, 28, of Orange County on a charge of murder, KTTV reported.

Police arrested Young in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he awaits extradition to Los Angeles, KTLA reported.

Authorities did not specify whether Young is accused of driving the car in the fatal crash. Two others are still being sought in the case, police said in a news release.

“A case like this, there are no winners,” detective Ryan Moreno told KTLA. “Two families are torn apart after what happened.”

Police said videos of the incident show several other bystanders appeared to be injured, but no one else has come forward, KTTV reported.

Guajaca’s family said she fell in love with “car culture” after seeing the “Fast & Furious” movies.

“She was a beautiful sister who loved big,” a GoFundMe set up by her family said. “She was a daughter who always wanted to be with, around and have family time. She was the rock to our family.”

More than 100 vehicles were involved in the illegal street show, or sideshow. Sideshows are impromptu car shows where drivers perform stunts and show off their vehicles.

Hikers found a missing man’s body, California cops say. Now there’s an arrest

69-year-old man found slain after missing work, CA cops say. His son is charged

SUV dangles over ocean on rocks after plunging off cliff, California rescuers say

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Suspect Arrested in Rape of Woman Abducted in Santa Ana Mall Parking Lot

A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was arrested in the rape of a woman who was abducted at an Orange County mall. The 19-year-old woman was abducted Monday from a parking structure at Main Place Mall in Santa Ana. Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, forced the woman to drive to a secluded parking lot in Orange where she was raped, according to authorities.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed in Freeway Crash in Pomona

A man was killed Friday when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona. The crash was reported at 3:31 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the state route and Holt Avenue south of the San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the victim in one of the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
POMONA, CA
kclu.org

Woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County is identified

Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County. Police and the CHP were called to the Ash Street pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 in Ventura Monday night, by reports of a possibly deceased person. They found a woman sitting under the bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
One Green Planet

Arrest Warrant Out for Man Who Threw Pit Bull Over Razor Wire Fence

An arrest warrant is out after a surveillance camera caught someone throwing a pit bull over a razor wire fence in Riverside, California. California officials say that the surveillance camera caught the exact moment a man threw a dog over a wire fence at a cell tower and abandoned the dog. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RDAS) said that maintenance workers managed to find the 8-year-old pit bull mix after less than 2 hours.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KVCR NEWS

50-mile procession planned for slain Riverside Deputy

The procession for slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun is at 8 a.m. on Saturday. It will start in Murrieta and end in Rancho Cucamonga. The public is invited to line the streets, but the interment will be private. A public viewing is set for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies engage in armed containment with ‘gang house’

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station engaged in an armed containment on the 19200 block of Drycliff Street, ultimately taking two into custody, a man and a male juvenile who was in possession of a loaded gun, according to station spokeswoman Natalie Arriaga. The standoff began at...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Funeral Services Scheduled for Slain Deputy Sheriff

(CNS) – A public viewing is scheduled Friday in Murrieta for those wishing to honor slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

55K+
Followers
656
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy