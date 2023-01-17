One arrested after crash at illegal street show kills nursing student, CA cops say

An arrest has been made in a Christmas Day crash that killed a 24-year-old nursing student watching an illegal street car show, California police reported.

Elyzza Guajaca died after a Chevrolet Camaro doing “donuts” in the street lost control and struck her at 9:05 p.m. on Dec. 25, McClatchy News reported. The driver fled.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Los Angeles police announced the arrest of Dante Chapple Young, 28, of Orange County on a charge of murder, KTTV reported.

Police arrested Young in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he awaits extradition to Los Angeles, KTLA reported.

Authorities did not specify whether Young is accused of driving the car in the fatal crash. Two others are still being sought in the case, police said in a news release.

“A case like this, there are no winners,” detective Ryan Moreno told KTLA. “Two families are torn apart after what happened.”

Police said videos of the incident show several other bystanders appeared to be injured, but no one else has come forward, KTTV reported.

Guajaca’s family said she fell in love with “car culture” after seeing the “Fast & Furious” movies.

“She was a beautiful sister who loved big,” a GoFundMe set up by her family said. “She was a daughter who always wanted to be with, around and have family time. She was the rock to our family.”

More than 100 vehicles were involved in the illegal street show, or sideshow. Sideshows are impromptu car shows where drivers perform stunts and show off their vehicles.

