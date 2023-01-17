ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

ClickOnDetroit.com

Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia under a deal with the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a news release issued by Youngkin’s office.
VIRGINIA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Take advantage of our mild weather this weekend with family-friendly winter events and festivals this weekend. Fire & Ice Festival (Downtown Rochester), Friday & Saturday: Bundle up the family for a fun wintery bash for all ages. Take part in an ice carving competition or scavenger hunt. Play games like corn hole or try your luck at axe throwing. It’s also your last chance to see Downtown Rochester’s Big, Bright Light Show. Don’t miss each night’s epic finale of fireworks. Admission is free. More info here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police seek man, 59, in fatal shooting of woman in Pittsfield Township parking lot

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities are looking for a 59-year-old man who is considered a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in a car in Pittsfield Township. Police identified the suspected shooter on Thursday while investigating the apparent homicide of a 50-year-old woman from Plymouth. At around 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 19, the woman -- identified as Andrea Grant -- was found dead inside a vehicle with several bullet holes in it in the parking lot of a business plaza on Plaza Drive, near the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking weekend snow, return to winter temps in Metro Detroit

Today is going to feel like we turned the corner back to winter. Anticipate some rain transitioning to flurries this morning with the cooling airmass in place. However, we won’t see much accumulation on the wet and relatively warm ground before flurries taper off through the afternoon hours. Today’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shot, killed inside Redford Marathon gas station

REDFORD, Mich. – A man was shot and killed inside a Marathon gas station in Redford early Friday morning. It happened at the gas station on Telegraph near I-96. Sources confirm two people have been detained for questioning in this shooting. Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.
REDFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI

