Stevens Constructions will begin construction this year on multiple locations of The Pickleball Club throughout Florida, including Bonita Springs, The Villages, Fort Myers, Venice and the first location in Port St. Lucie, starting this quarter. The Pickleball Club is a 33,293-square-foot, two-story fitness complex with 12 indoor, championship-grade pickleball courts, café, pro shop, locker rooms and lounge. The second-floor mezzanine will house a bar, lounge and provide a viewing area to the courts below. The second floor will also have offices, conference rooms and storage. Additionally, The Pickleball Club will include two outdoor pickleball courts and two bocce ball courts with canopy shades.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO