Cape Coral, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Lee County woman helping San Carlos Park Ian victims

Since Hurricane Ian, one woman, with the help of volunteers, has been distributing supplies to communities in desperate need. Nearly four months later, the unique circle neighborhood near San Carlos Park is still recovering from the storm. Most people are done with the cleanup phase and they’re progressing to the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Construction to begin this year on The Pickleball Club locations in Bonita Springs, Fort Myers

Stevens Constructions will begin construction this year on multiple locations of The Pickleball Club throughout Florida, including Bonita Springs, The Villages, Fort Myers, Venice and the first location in Port St. Lucie, starting this quarter. The Pickleball Club is a 33,293-square-foot, two-story fitness complex with 12 indoor, championship-grade pickleball courts, café, pro shop, locker rooms and lounge. The second-floor mezzanine will house a bar, lounge and provide a viewing area to the courts below. The second floor will also have offices, conference rooms and storage. Additionally, The Pickleball Club will include two outdoor pickleball courts and two bocce ball courts with canopy shades.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A boil water notice has been issued Thursday evening for areas along Cleveland Ave, Hoople Street and Victoria Ave. According to city officials, a contractor hit a 2-inch line at Crawford Street. Visit here for a full list of addresses impacted. No further details are...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Precautionary swim advisory reissued for Lee County beaches

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Lee County is reissuing a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches. According to Florida health officials, debris from Hurricane Ian remains on Lee County beaches, and some of it can not be immediately seen. Water quality has also been affected at this time, making any kind of swimming dangerous and not recommended.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pier needing repairs after after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

Trash is all over the place, the dock is still stuck in the mangroves, and things spread across the ground, making a beautiful area look less aesthetic after Hurricane Ian. The Tarpon Street Pier and Riverside Park were wrecked in the surge from Ian, and there has been no visible effort to clean or repair them.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New outdoor town center coming to northwest Cape Coral

A new outdoor town center with homes, shopping, dining, and entertainment is planned for Cape Coral. It will be in the Pine Island Road area, which has been attracting a lot of new businesses. Land that is currently filled with trees will soon be a place for shopping sprees and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Unlicensed contractor arrested after ignoring stop work order at Fort Myers Beach home

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — For two days, an employee for the City of Fort Myers Beach continually patrolled one particular neighborhood. She knew something was wrong. A home sitting on Bahia Via, right off Estero Boulevard, is actively receiving a lengthy list of renovations. It’s an everyday scene in the beach community as rows of homes sit in need of a good contractor.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Could there be relief on the way for SWFL renters? Not likely

Will skyrocketing rent price people out of living in Southwest Florida? If you rent, chances are you’re paying more than you did one year ago. If you’re looking for a place to live, there aren’t many choices out there. Before Hurricane Ian, Southwest Florida was booming, and...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County changing its pitch to potential tourists

There is a plan to move forward and switch focus after Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau wants to promote tourism with emotion rather than focus on beautiful pictures of beaches and landscapes. The bureau will start by selling “Memories” and “Feelings” to people who’ve been here...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

DeSoto County man convicted after investigation into illegal alligator egg laundering in Florida

A state appeals court Friday upheld a man’s conviction on a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering after an undercover investigation into the illegal laundering of alligator eggs. A three-judge panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected an appeal by Robert Thomas Beasley, who was convicted in DeSoto County. An undercover officer from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission set up an alligator-egg processing facility as part of a probe into whether alligator eggs were being laundered through alligator farms, according to Friday’s ruling.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL

