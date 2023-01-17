Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Local volunteers help two Cape Coral residents after a fire
Today local members of the American Red Cross Disaster Action Team, from the Florida Gulf Coast, responded to a home fire on South West 4th Place in Cape Coral.
Dump trucks dangerously continue cutting through Cape Coral neighborhood
In March of 2022, WINK News talked about dump trucks cutting through local neighborhoods with narrow roads, and in 2023, dump trucks are still a problem in a North West Cape Coral neighborhood. The community filed complaints and even went to the mayor’s office to try and change it.
Cape Coral Chiquita Landscape Project to begin Monday
The Cape Coral Chiquita Landscape Project is scheduled to begin this Monday, January 23 and be completed mid-summer.
Lee County woman helping San Carlos Park Ian victims
Since Hurricane Ian, one woman, with the help of volunteers, has been distributing supplies to communities in desperate need. Nearly four months later, the unique circle neighborhood near San Carlos Park is still recovering from the storm. Most people are done with the cleanup phase and they’re progressing to the...
Workers cleaning up SWFL’s Ian debris form community in Lee County
Rubble and debris from Hurricane Ian have been everyone’s problem for months, but who are the people cleaning it up, and where are they living while they help Southwest Florida recover?. Eric Henry can’t remember the exact day when he made a small roadside area of grass and dirt...
Sarasota County buys 'sensitive' 25-acre land next to Myakka River
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A win was recorded for conservationists in Sarasota County after they added over 25 acres to the collection of publicly owned land under environmental protection. The county is now the new owner of environmentally sensitive land located on the western bank of the Myakka River...
Construction to begin this year on The Pickleball Club locations in Bonita Springs, Fort Myers
Stevens Constructions will begin construction this year on multiple locations of The Pickleball Club throughout Florida, including Bonita Springs, The Villages, Fort Myers, Venice and the first location in Port St. Lucie, starting this quarter. The Pickleball Club is a 33,293-square-foot, two-story fitness complex with 12 indoor, championship-grade pickleball courts, café, pro shop, locker rooms and lounge. The second-floor mezzanine will house a bar, lounge and provide a viewing area to the courts below. The second floor will also have offices, conference rooms and storage. Additionally, The Pickleball Club will include two outdoor pickleball courts and two bocce ball courts with canopy shades.
Boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A boil water notice has been issued Thursday evening for areas along Cleveland Ave, Hoople Street and Victoria Ave. According to city officials, a contractor hit a 2-inch line at Crawford Street. Visit here for a full list of addresses impacted. No further details are...
The Beach Bar holds grand reopening on Fort Myers Beach
The Beach Bar on Fort Myers beach will hold a grand reopening event today with drinks and live music.
Fort Myers Beach businesses weigh in on Margaritaville's impact
Friday, Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers said the resort's latest milestone is an achievement for the entire island community.
Precautionary swim advisory reissued for Lee County beaches
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Lee County is reissuing a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches. According to Florida health officials, debris from Hurricane Ian remains on Lee County beaches, and some of it can not be immediately seen. Water quality has also been affected at this time, making any kind of swimming dangerous and not recommended.
Pier needing repairs after after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
Trash is all over the place, the dock is still stuck in the mangroves, and things spread across the ground, making a beautiful area look less aesthetic after Hurricane Ian. The Tarpon Street Pier and Riverside Park were wrecked in the surge from Ian, and there has been no visible effort to clean or repair them.
Traffic Alerts: January 22
US 41 closed in both directions after a crash on Hanson St and Cleveland Ave. Fort Myers Police Department said the road would open in the next hour. Expect delays.
New outdoor town center coming to northwest Cape Coral
A new outdoor town center with homes, shopping, dining, and entertainment is planned for Cape Coral. It will be in the Pine Island Road area, which has been attracting a lot of new businesses. Land that is currently filled with trees will soon be a place for shopping sprees and...
Man defecates on the floor of Joe’s Crab Shack in Fort Myers early Saturday
A man defecated on the floor of a restaurant in Fort Myers after breaking in early Saturday morning and stealing alcohol and other items. The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying the suspect. According to the FMPD, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the suspect climbed through a small window...
Fort Myers Beach visitors weary of dangerous items hiding in sand
FORT MYERS BEACH. Fla. – Southwest Florida beaches are starting to look like they don’t have debris, but there are still pieces buried in the sand. Cheryl Potter-Juda said, “because of the storm and the debris, I’m not sure what’s underneath the sand or what’s in the water.”
Unlicensed contractor arrested after ignoring stop work order at Fort Myers Beach home
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — For two days, an employee for the City of Fort Myers Beach continually patrolled one particular neighborhood. She knew something was wrong. A home sitting on Bahia Via, right off Estero Boulevard, is actively receiving a lengthy list of renovations. It’s an everyday scene in the beach community as rows of homes sit in need of a good contractor.
Could there be relief on the way for SWFL renters? Not likely
Will skyrocketing rent price people out of living in Southwest Florida? If you rent, chances are you’re paying more than you did one year ago. If you’re looking for a place to live, there aren’t many choices out there. Before Hurricane Ian, Southwest Florida was booming, and...
Lee County changing its pitch to potential tourists
There is a plan to move forward and switch focus after Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau wants to promote tourism with emotion rather than focus on beautiful pictures of beaches and landscapes. The bureau will start by selling “Memories” and “Feelings” to people who’ve been here...
DeSoto County man convicted after investigation into illegal alligator egg laundering in Florida
A state appeals court Friday upheld a man’s conviction on a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering after an undercover investigation into the illegal laundering of alligator eggs. A three-judge panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected an appeal by Robert Thomas Beasley, who was convicted in DeSoto County. An undercover officer from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission set up an alligator-egg processing facility as part of a probe into whether alligator eggs were being laundered through alligator farms, according to Friday’s ruling.
