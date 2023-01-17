Read full article on original website
Provincetown’s Lobster Pot For Sale, Listed at $14 Million
PROVINCETOWN – A landmark restaurant in Provincetown has been put on the market. The Lobster Pot has been listed for sale at a price of $14 million, according to Weichert. The listing notes that the business is in the top .5% of restaurants in the United States. A writeup on the waterfront location said the […]
Barnstable County Weighs Subsidy for Struggling Dredge Program
HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Commissioners and Assembly of Delegates are planning to tackle the steadily declining funds of the regional dredge program. Officials said that the program is seeking an $842,000 subsidy to offset equipment costs and other expenses, as well as lower-than-average rates, according to Commissioner Ronald Bergstrom. "That wasn't sustainable. To see […]
Vineyard Wind Cable Landfall Impacting Barnstable Roads
BARNSTABLE – Construction for the Vineyard Wind offshore energy project is impacting Barnstable roads this week. The project, a key component of the Commonwealth's efforts to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, got its undersea cables on shore this week. As part of the work, portions of both Craigville Beach Road and Strawberry Hill […]
AUDI SEDAN BARRELS INTO BUSY HEALTHCARE WAITING ROOM IN WELLFLEET
WELLFLEET, Massachusetts – Just before 10:00 a.m. this morning – Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – an Audi Sedan barreled into a busy healthcare waiting room, according to a Wellfleet Police media statement. The Audi was operated by a 74-year-old Wellfleet woman. The waiting room was described as being occupied by "numerous people." Miraculously, there were not injuries. The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Wellfleet Police Department. The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council's accident reconstruction team also assisted on scene. [WPD photos/HN edits]
Large amount of fuel spilled on Route 6 ramp
YARMOUTH – A large quantity of fuel was reportedly spilled on the Exit 72 offramp from Route 6 westbound to Willow Street sometime after 4 PM Thursday. Fire officials called for a sander to cover the spill. Traffic was delayed in the area. It was not immediately clear where the fuel came from.
Bourne Police seek public help in B&E at VFW hall
BOURNE – Bourne Police re looking for a bit of help for any information related to a B&E that occurred last Saturday at the VFW on Shore Rd. Several items were stolen. Please take a look at the attached photos. If you recognize the individual, vehicle or have any other information, please contact Det. Ryan […]
Wellfleet’s Duck Harbor Vegetation Project to Begin in Late January
WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore is preparing to begin a project to remove dead shrubs and trees from the Herring River's Duck Harbor area. Officials with the Seashore said the goal is to promote native vegetation in the salt marsh. A recent accumulation of saltwater in the 120-acre floodplain has resulted in plants […]
Car crashes into paint store in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck the Benjamin Moore pain store at 631 Main Street (Route 28) shortly after 9:30 PM Thursday. Despite the damage, the driver did not suffer any serious injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. Falmouth Police are investigating if speed and wet conditions may have been factors […]
Vehicle crashes through woods into cranberry bog in Chatham
CHATHAM – A vehicle reportedly crashed through a wooded area ending up in a cranberry bog in Chatham. The incident happened sometime after 4 PM Tuesday off Crowell Road near Branches Bar and Cafe. Firefighters were able to reach the scene and determine the driver had escaped any serious injury. Chatham Police are investigating the […]
Wellfleet Police to offer Citizens Police Academy
WELLFLEET – Beginning on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 6-8:30pm, and continuing Tuesdays at the same time through the end of March, the Wellfleet Police Department will be conducting the 2nd session of our Citizen Police Academy at the Wellfleet Police facility. Participants will be introduced to all phases of the police profession, as well […]
13 Candidates Vying for Six Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Council Seats
MASHPEE – Thirteen candidates are vying for six Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Council seats in this year's general election on Sunday, February 12. Polls will open at the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Community and Government Center at 1 pm for Elders and Disabled Tribal Members. Polls will be open for all Tribal Members from 2 to 4 […]
