WELLFLEET, Massachusetts – Just before 10:00 a.m. this morning – Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – an Audi Sedan barreled into a busy healthcare waiting room, according to a Wellfleet Police media statement. The Audi was operated by a 74-year-old Wellfleet woman. The waiting room was described as being occupied by "numerous people." Miraculously, there were not injuries. The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Wellfleet Police Department. The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council's accident reconstruction team also assisted on scene. [WPD photos/HN edits]

WELLFLEET, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO