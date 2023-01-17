Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Overnight fire damages Monett restaurant
MONETT, Mo. – According to the Monett Rural Fire District, a fire broke out in the kitchen of the Cubs Cafe in Monett before dawn on Thursday, January 19. Firefighters from the Monett Rural Fire District, Monett Fire Department, and Purdy Fire Protection District arrived and contained the flames within 30 minutes of arrival. Most […]
How the Joplin Fire Department responds to non-fire calls
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s something fire officials say many people don’t think about — the amount of non-fire related calls to which crews respond. “It’s not always a fire that you see, you know, the fire department running to. But all of them are important to the community,” said Andy Nimmo, Deputy Fire Chief, Joplin Fire Department.
3 fire departments respond to restaurant fire near Monett
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, reports of a fire at Cubs Café, 2023 State Hwy 37, alerted Barry County E-911. Monett Rural Fire District responded with Engine 1211 Engine 1231 with 7 personnel. Monett City Fire Dept with a Engine and 4 personnel and Purdy Engine with 4 personnel responded as automatic mutual aid.
Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape
JOPLIN, Mo. - Friday morning, January 20, 2023, tipsters alerted us to Asbell heavy equipment moving on West 7th Street at the Otto Car Wash. We learn on scene the .84 acres, 1626 West 7th, is being cleared. MOJO BURGER COMES DOWN. It was just a few months ago, November...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman steals $6,000 in lottery scratchers and smokes from Springfield gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a series of burglaries at a convenience store on West Sunshine at West Bypass. Investigators believe the same woman may be behind the crimes. The most recent break-in happened on January 7. Security video from the Fast N Friendly in the 3500 block of West Sunshine shows a woman crawling through a space near the business’s boarded up front door. She goes right to the back office, where investigators say she stole the petty cash.
“Higher Power Garage” is offering free car maintenance classes
JOPLIN, Mo. — Keep this in mind if your new year’s resolution is to be. auto repair and maintenance savvy. “Higher Power Garage”, the Christian-based auto mechanic ministry in Joplin is now offering free, basic car maintenance classes every month. It had been doing it on a...
Can you I.D. this individual? Investigators ask for your help
JOPLIN, Mo. — Investigators of the Joplin Police Department are requesting the public assistance to identify a person related to a current investigation. “IDENTIFICATION REQUEST: The Joplin Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying this person of interest involved with an investigation we are conducting. Any information about...
Greene County deputies bust another homeless camp, arrest 3
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Offices descended upon another homeless camp on Jan. 18. According to a press release from the GCSO, Sheriff Jim Arnott arrived to the camp — which was on private property — with several deputies. The owners called the GCSO to request that the homeless people […]
Two car crash near Old Rt. 66 results with one injured and one death
ST. ROBERT, Mo. – A two-car crash caused one driver to receive moderate injuries and one driver dead near Old Route 66. According to a press release, on January 18, around 4:30 p.m., St. Robert Police, St. Robert Fire Department, and Pulaski County Ambulance responded to the crash. The crash occurred when a 2003 Cadillac […]
‘It will kill our town.’
Residents upstream from Grand Lake worry more flooding could be headed their way. In spring 2019, Miami, Okla., business owner Jim Nott watched as the nearby Neosho River once again left its banks and began creeping toward his South Main Street grocery store. Nott, who has owned Nott’s Grocery in the northeastern Oklahoma town since 1975, has seen flood waters threaten the business several times over the years. A 2007 flood caused water damage that took him months to repair…
Two Nevada men arrested in Vernon County for property damage and killing a horse
UPDATE (1/18/23): Joshua Leer changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Chase Leer has a jury trial scheduled in Barton County on Jan. 24, 2023. VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for several charges, including property damage. According to Sheriff Jason Mosher, […]
Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
SE Kan. man seriously injured after failure to yield to traffic
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Southeast Kansas was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after he allegedly failed to yield to traffic. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, emergency crews were called to the intersection of NE Weir and 90th St. - about 2 miles east of U.S. Highway 69 - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
UPDATE: KBI says man involved in a shootout with Cherokee County deputies died from self-inflicted gunshot wound
GALENA, Kan. — A Nebraska man died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday evening after exchanging in a gun battle with Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies. Phillip A. Doerr, 28, of Falls City, Nebraska, was killed around 5 p.m., according to a release by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Wichita teen dies in two-vehicle collision in southeast Kansas, trooper says
The accident happened just south of Fredonia.
INTEGRIS Health receives donations from area fire departments
MIAMI, Okla. — Seven northeast Oklahoma fire departments donated more than $4,000 to the INTEGRIS Health Foundation of Miami earmarked for the hospital’s mammogram program. The Quapaw Nation Fire Department, along with volunteer agencies from Wyandotte, Commerce, Peoria, Fairland, Afton and Seneca-Cayuga, raised $4,102.30 through t-shirt sales to...
Falls City man killed after shootout with deputies
GALENA, Kan. – Kansas officials are reporting the death of a Falls City man following a police chase. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Monday in Cherokee County, about 300 miles from Falls City. The incident started when a...
“Be prepared to wait” in regards to automobile parts
JOPLIN, Mo. — Automobile parts are still hard to come by, according to experts. We caught up with the good folks at “The Touch Up Shop” in Joplin today. Bottom line, is if you need a part, wherever you go, be prepared to wait. “Check on the...
Falls City man deceased after officer-involved shooting
CHEROKEE COUNTY – A Falls City, Neb., man was found dead after an officer-involved shooting incident Monday night in rural Cherokee County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the incident — contacted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. Monday for assistance in the investigation of the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.
Officer Involved Shooting Ends With Apparent Suicide
A report of a disturbance and an ensuing chase by officers with the Cherokee County Sheriff's office leads to an apparent suicide. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a woman called 911 late Monday from a residence in Galena to report a disturbance where a man was being held at gunpoint by another male subject. The armed man left the residence in an F-250 flatbed truck, however, Cherokee County deputies spotted the truck. The driver, 28-year-old Phillip A. Doerr of Falls City, Nebraska did not stop and a short pursuit ensued. According to the deputies, Doerr exited the truck while firing a handgun and multiple rounds hit the patrol vehicle. Both deputies returned fire, and Doerr fled into a tree line. Approximately 4 minutes later a single gunshot was heard by the deputies coming from the treed area.
