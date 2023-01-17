It took a year and a half, but Mike Kohne and Maura Cooper have finally hung the “Open” sign on the door of Crave Wine Bar & Shop in downtown Hollister. The two, who have an extensive background in the wine industry, began this project in July 2021, with the intent to showcase local wines and brews, but they also have quite a significant selection of wines from around the globe, including grower Champagnes. The fact they were dealing with an historic building proved a huge challenge and led to exasperating delays.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO