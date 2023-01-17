Read full article on original website
Related
Community Foundation of Monterey County offers $1.4 million for local students
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Community Foundation for Monterey County is trying to make it easier for some students to attend college by offering more than $1.4 million in scholarships to local students in 2023. “These dollars represent a recognition by our community that equitable access to higher education is critical to ensuring students reach The post Community Foundation of Monterey County offers $1.4 million for local students appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com
Local Scene: Hazel Hawkins public forum Jan. 23
A public forum on Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital has been rescheduled for 5:30-7pm Jan. 23, at Veterans Memorial Building, 649 San Benito Street in Hollister. Hospital officials will make a presentation and answer questions from the audience. Attendees are asked to submit questions in advance by emailing [email protected]. Translation...
montereycountyweekly.com
Call me by my name, and other exercises in empathy from the local prison in Soledad.
SERGIO ZARAZUA IS 37 NOW, AND HE HAS BEEN LOCKED UP SINCE HE WAS 15. He keeps his head and face clean-shaven, which makes his already large eyes look even bigger and deeper. When asked to write down his name, he adds his prison number. He wants to be helpful.
benitolink.com
Emergency drive-thru food distribution set for Jan. 17
Boxes of food to be distributed Jan. 17. Photo courtesy of the Community FoodBank of San Benito County. Boxes of food to be distributed Jan. 17. Photo courtesy of the Community FoodBank of San Benito County. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez. La información en español...
montereycountyweekly.com
Salinas Union to appoint a new school board trustee after a long-time member vacates seat.
Sandra Ocampo was a long-time trustee of the Salinas Union High School District, serving from 1991 to 2005, then again from 2015 to 2022. She resigned from the Area 6 seat last year after she won a position representing Area 7 on the board of the Monterey County Office of Education. Ocampo won with 73 percent of the vote against one opponent, Rick Giffin, who had dropped out of campaigning.
andnowuknow.com
Church Brothers Farms Expands Leadership Role of Mike Manderson; Jeff Church Comments
SALINAS, CA - Church Brothers Farms has seen significant growth across both its operations and teams in the last few months. From food safety to ag operations—and even a new Chief—the provider appears to be hard at work making strategic plays in the fresh produce sector. The latest...
KSBW.com
Central Coast locals get free access to the Aquarium next week
MONTEREY, Calif. — Central Coast residents will get free admission to the Monterey Bay Aquarium starting on Saturday. As part of the Community Open House, residents of San Benito County, Santa Cruz County and Monterey County can get into the Aquarium for free Jan. 21-29. [Video from previous coverage]
Morgan Hill Times
City applies for state ‘drought relief’ grants
The City of Morgan Hill is in the process of applying for two “drought relief” grants that could increase the city’s water storage capacity and improve flood protection on the south side of town. According to a city staff report presented at the Jan. 12 council meeting,...
sanbenito.com
Families, businesses recover as flood losses mount
The weather forecast is finally calling for a noteworthy dry spell in Hollister, but dozens of local people and businesses are still recovering from flood damage and other property losses resulting from the last several weeks of drenching storms in South Valley. In recent days, a number of fundraising campaigns...
pajaronian.com
City urges residents to keep sandbags for future storms
WATSONVILLE—The City of Watsonville’s Public Works Department is urging residents to keep any sandbags they received during the recent series of storms through the rest of winter. “We are recommending that people keep them, just in case,” said Marco Diaz, an administrative assistant for the Public Works department....
20,000 acres of agriculture damaged in Monterey County after storms
SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Local farmers are glad that water came into the Central Coast but at what cost? Executive Director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau Norm Groot gives some insight. “We’re estimating at this point anywhere from 20,000 acres up, maybe impacted at this point,” Groot said.” And that could be anywhere from 40 to The post 20,000 acres of agriculture damaged in Monterey County after storms appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com
Crave Wine Bar & Shop opens in Hollister
It took a year and a half, but Mike Kohne and Maura Cooper have finally hung the “Open” sign on the door of Crave Wine Bar & Shop in downtown Hollister. The two, who have an extensive background in the wine industry, began this project in July 2021, with the intent to showcase local wines and brews, but they also have quite a significant selection of wines from around the globe, including grower Champagnes. The fact they were dealing with an historic building proved a huge challenge and led to exasperating delays.
sanbenito.com
Bay Area Panthers make South Valley their practice home
The Indoor Football League’s Bay Area Panthers team has chosen a South Valley sports venue as their practice location for the 2023 season, according to the team. The Panthers’ move to the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center includes about 25 players, eight coaches and the team’s operational headquarters for the season, which takes place March through August. The team and its staff will use the OSC, as well as other recreational facilities, local hotels, meeting spaces, apartments and office spaces, says an announcement from the City of Morgan Hill.
KSBW.com
Aptos shooting prompts shelter-in-place order
APTOS, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office said they received reports of a shooting around 3 p.m. Monday in Aptos in the area of Mar Monte and Highway-1. A shelter-in-place order went out to residents in the area of White and Larkin Valley roads. "The victim self-transported...
Morgan Hill Times
Update: Panthers plan to ‘give back’ to Morgan Hill
The Indoor Football League’s Bay Area Panthers team has chosen Morgan Hill’s Outdoor Sports Center as their practice location for the 2023 season, according to the team and city officials. The Panthers’ move includes about 25 players, eight coaches and the team’s operational headquarters for the season, which...
KSBW.com
Storm Recovery: How to get help after the devastating storms or how to help those in need
SALINAS, Calif. — After nine atmospheric rivers hit California and millions in damages were caused by flooding, downed trees and heavy winds, the Central Coast is starting to recover and rebuild. Video Player: $10 million in damages for Santa Cruz infrastructure by swell. Financial support is available for people...
Preliminary 3.9 earthquake strikes south of Gilroy in San Benito Co., USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck near San Juan Bautista in San Benito County Thursday morning as Biden visits the region.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Impacted by Winter Storms – Includes Providing Flexibility to Help Health Care Facilities in Impacted Areas Remain Open and Support Schools in Merced County Impacted by Flooding
January 16, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders removed near Pajaro as flooding risk diminishes
PAJARO, Calif. — Update: As of 1 p.m., all evacuation orders along the Pajaro River were lifted in both Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. In addition, the Pajaro River Bridge reopened, prompting more people to leave the emergency shelter at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds and return home. According...
Comments / 0