businessobserverfl.com
This week saw supermarket's property sold, outlet mall turned office complex sell for $31M
Supermarket selloff: An LLC based in Pennsylvania has paid $26 million for a Cape Coral property at 1401 S.W. Pine Island Road which just happens to be the site of Farmer Joe’s Fresh Market. County property records identify the buyer as the cleverly named Real Estate Holdings & Development Co. A Google search doesn’t bring up much about the new buyer. The previous owner was GNS Holdings, which in June 2020 paid $1.8 million. Whoever the new owner is, Farmer Joe’s opened a year ago and shows little sign it's going anywhere.
businessobserverfl.com
Lee County is getting The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Estero. The California eatery will open a location at the Coconut Point next winter. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant with indoor and patio seating. A spokesperson for Coconut Point says The Cheesecake Factory will move into the space previously occupied by Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming soon in North Naples
Many new restaurants are nearly ready to open in North Naples and more are still coming this year. A few places are checking off last-minute items before they launch, although they are opening later than initially anticipated. The new Shea’s Lansdowne Street plans to open within the next month in the former space of Newk’s Eatery at 6340 Naples Blvd.
Beach bar made out of shipping containers to open on Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A beach bar made out of just two shipping containers is slated to open on Fort Myers Beach. The first of the two containers was delivered to the Times Square area on Thursday evening. Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is behind the project. His island restaurant was washed away from Times Square when Hurricane Ian ravished Fort Myers Beach in September.
Fort Myers Beach businesses weigh in on Margaritaville's impact
Friday, Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers said the resort's latest milestone is an achievement for the entire island community.
WINKNEWS.com
Boutique cinema hopes to settle on Del’s Corner in Naples
David Garonzik sees the future of the cinema in its past. He wants Naples to see it, too, in a place he feels was made for it. Garonzik and his business partner, his wife, Cecilia, are proposing a boutique cinema on the southeast corner of Thomasson and Bayshore drives that will specialize in vintage and personally curated films. Its fare would not be the first-run blockbuster, but the selected classic, sometimes attuned to a special day or season. Events such as the Naples Winter Wine Festival or Cars on Fifth could bring out a week of movies themed to their topics.
WINKNEWS.com
New outdoor town center coming to northwest Cape Coral
A new outdoor town center with homes, shopping, dining, and entertainment is planned for Cape Coral. It will be in the Pine Island Road area, which has been attracting a lot of new businesses. Land that is currently filled with trees will soon be a place for shopping sprees and...
Cape Coral firefighters put out Del Prado Blvd business fire
Cape Coral firefighters were called to a commercial structure fire in the 300 block of Del Prado Blvd. N. Firefighters say an employee smelled smoke in the office and called 9-1-1.
WINKNEWS.com
40 pairs of stolen shoes from Naples recovered
More than 40 pairs of stolen shoes were recovered on Friday after a theft at Saks in Naples. According to the Naples Police Department, Friday morning, Naples police were called about a theft at Saks off Fifth Avenue at 4135 9th Street North. Multiple eyewitnesses got the description of the...
Precautionary swim advisory reissued for Lee County beaches
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Lee County is reissuing a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches. According to Florida health officials, debris from Hurricane Ian remains on Lee County beaches, and some of it can not be immediately seen. Water quality has also been affected at this time, making any kind of swimming dangerous and not recommended.
City of Fort Myers plans to build affordable single-family homes on vacant lots
According to Mayor Kevin Anderson, the city would pay to build the home. When an essential worker buys it, the money would go back to the city.
Residents concerned world has forgotten damage caused by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you watched Jeopardy Tuesday night, you may have noticed a question referencing Fort Myers, which stumped contestants and surprised people who live in Southwest Florida when no one could answer it. The question read, “Near the end of September, winds of this hurricane hit...
Drunk man arrested after pulling urinating on restaurant bar
A man was arrested after he urinated on a restaurant's bar during a drunken incident in Southwest Florida on Monday,
String of U-Haul thefts popping up across Southwest Florida
Lately, there’s been an uptick in several U-Haul thefts happening across Southwest Florida, leaving authorities wondering what makes these box trucks so popular. A man was arrested Wednesday night after he was caught driving a stolen U-Haul truck in North Naples. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office stopped...
Fort Myers Beach home untouched since Hurricane Ian is a frozen moment of time
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — While many homes and businesses are already in the rebuilding process, some still look like they did right after Hurricane Ian. There’s a house along Estero Boulevard in the Bahama Beach Club that has caught the attention of just about everyone who drives by. The roof and walls are missing, and you can see directly into a bedroom where a family once lived.
Florida congressman Steube injured after falling off ladder
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube sustained “several serious injuries” when he fell off a ladder while cutting trees on his property on Florida’s Gulf Coast, his office said Thursday. Steube spent the night in the intensive care unit after Wednesday’s 25-foot (7.6-meters)...
Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
Coyotes spotted roaming near Cape Coral homes
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Neighbors say they’re spotting a lot of coyotes close to homes in Cape Coral lately. Wildlife experts said we’re on the verge of their mating season, and a lot of wild animals are still displaced from Hurricane Ian. Some are on high alert,...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice residents protest commercial development on Jacaranda Boulevard
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans to build a grocery store with a several smaller commercial buildings on the corner of Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road in Venice isn’t sitting well with local residents. It caused a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting Tuesday. Neal Communities has proposed...
