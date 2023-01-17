ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

businessobserverfl.com

This week saw supermarket's property sold, outlet mall turned office complex sell for $31M

Supermarket selloff: An LLC based in Pennsylvania has paid $26 million for a Cape Coral property at 1401 S.W. Pine Island Road which just happens to be the site of Farmer Joe’s Fresh Market. County property records identify the buyer as the cleverly named Real Estate Holdings & Development Co. A Google search doesn’t bring up much about the new buyer. The previous owner was GNS Holdings, which in June 2020 paid $1.8 million. Whoever the new owner is, Farmer Joe’s opened a year ago and shows little sign it's going anywhere.
CAPE CORAL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Lee County is getting The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Estero. The California eatery will open a location at the Coconut Point next winter. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant with indoor and patio seating. A spokesperson for Coconut Point says The Cheesecake Factory will move into the space previously occupied by Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming soon in North Naples

Many new restaurants are nearly ready to open in North Naples and more are still coming this year. A few places are checking off last-minute items before they launch, although they are opening later than initially anticipated. The new Shea’s Lansdowne Street plans to open within the next month in the former space of Newk’s Eatery at 6340 Naples Blvd.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Beach bar made out of shipping containers to open on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A beach bar made out of just two shipping containers is slated to open on Fort Myers Beach. The first of the two containers was delivered to the Times Square area on Thursday evening. Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is behind the project. His island restaurant was washed away from Times Square when Hurricane Ian ravished Fort Myers Beach in September.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Boutique cinema hopes to settle on Del’s Corner in Naples

David Garonzik sees the future of the cinema in its past. He wants Naples to see it, too, in a place he feels was made for it. Garonzik and his business partner, his wife, Cecilia, are proposing a boutique cinema on the southeast corner of Thomasson and Bayshore drives that will specialize in vintage and personally curated films. Its fare would not be the first-run blockbuster, but the selected classic, sometimes attuned to a special day or season. Events such as the Naples Winter Wine Festival or Cars on Fifth could bring out a week of movies themed to their topics.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New outdoor town center coming to northwest Cape Coral

A new outdoor town center with homes, shopping, dining, and entertainment is planned for Cape Coral. It will be in the Pine Island Road area, which has been attracting a lot of new businesses. Land that is currently filled with trees will soon be a place for shopping sprees and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

40 pairs of stolen shoes from Naples recovered

More than 40 pairs of stolen shoes were recovered on Friday after a theft at Saks in Naples. According to the Naples Police Department, Friday morning, Naples police were called about a theft at Saks off Fifth Avenue at 4135 9th Street North. Multiple eyewitnesses got the description of the...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Precautionary swim advisory reissued for Lee County beaches

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Lee County is reissuing a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches. According to Florida health officials, debris from Hurricane Ian remains on Lee County beaches, and some of it can not be immediately seen. Water quality has also been affected at this time, making any kind of swimming dangerous and not recommended.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

String of U-Haul thefts popping up across Southwest Florida

Lately, there’s been an uptick in several U-Haul thefts happening across Southwest Florida, leaving authorities wondering what makes these box trucks so popular. A man was arrested Wednesday night after he was caught driving a stolen U-Haul truck in North Naples. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office stopped...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers Beach home untouched since Hurricane Ian is a frozen moment of time

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — While many homes and businesses are already in the rebuilding process, some still look like they did right after Hurricane Ian. There’s a house along Estero Boulevard in the Bahama Beach Club that has caught the attention of just about everyone who drives by. The roof and walls are missing, and you can see directly into a bedroom where a family once lived.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice residents protest commercial development on Jacaranda Boulevard

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans to build a grocery store with a several smaller commercial buildings on the corner of Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road in Venice isn’t sitting well with local residents. It caused a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting Tuesday. Neal Communities has proposed...
VENICE, FL

