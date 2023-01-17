Rhode Island Foundation offering nearly $290,000 in grants to help Newport County residents

Read full article on original website
Uprise RI
Kim and Akim lived in tent in Woonsocket, until home was bulldozed by the City
In December Uprise RI went to Woonsocket to talk to the people there suffering from homeless. There I met Kim and Akin, a couple living in a tent. For that story, I changed their names, with permission, to Brianna and Adam. For this story, they have allowed me to use their actual names.
reportertoday.com
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
ecori.org
New Downtown Grocery Store, Eatery Showcases Hope & Main’s Food Entrepreneurs
PROVIDENCE — Hope & Main, a food-business incubator based in Warren has opened the doors of its new Downtown Makers Marketplace at 100 Westminster St. The combination eatery and grocery store features food and drinks from Hope & Main makers and will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
WPRI
Select the ideal educational journey for your child with Rhode Island Families for School Choice
Rhode Island Families for School Choice seek to empower families to choose the educational environment that best meets the strengths and needs for each student by advancing public policies and providing a voice for school choice. This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Sheila Konis and Matt...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy on the Waterfront in Bristol for $6M
The folks at Mott & Chace are offering one of the most beautiful waterfront properties at one of the most serene locations. This Bristol property has remarkable views of Narragansett Bay. And, if you need to know what your property is valued at, CLICK HERE. Listed by Cheryl Andreozzi. Meander...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 20, 2023
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Alviti's dirty RIDOT, Almon going to the Hall of Fame, and losing Huey. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives,...
newportthisweek.com
Latest Cliff Walk Collapse Draws Council’s Scrutiny
Roughly three weeks after another portion of the Cliff Walk collapsed on Dec. 23, the Newport City Council voted on Jan. 11 to take a closer look at the 3.5-mile oceanside route. The council unanimously approved expansion of an existing contract with GZA GeoEnvironmental, a Providence-based geotechnical and environmental firm,...
WPRI
Eye on RI: make the most of winter!
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local eventsand attractions!. Providence Art Club- Join the Providence Art Club on Sunday, January 22 for celebratory receptions to accompany three new exhibitions. The galleries will be open 12-4pm and refreshments will be served 2-4pm. Pinball Championship- On the weekend...
independentri.com
Education experts weigh in on ‘chaotic’ school district
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Harvard Professor Paul Reville, a nationally known expert in school management issues, termed the crisis of confidence in the North Kingstown school system operations “a catastrophic situation and has put the entire system at risk.”. Brown University Professor Kenneth Wong, an authority in governance...
newportthisweek.com
Proposal to Close Thames Street Shelved
A recent proposal to close Thames Street to vehicles during the summer, which local business owners opposed, will not be included in the final draft of the city’s transportation master plan when it is presented to the Newport City Council and Planning Board, said Trish Reynolds, the director of planning and economic development.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island young investigator asks police department for DNA analysis on Santa Claus evidence
There is no doubt that this child is well on her way to an investigative career. According to police, earlier this month, a young investigator from the Town of Cumberland submitted a letter requesting a DNA analysis be conducted on the partially eaten cookie and carrot remains she acquired on the morning of December 25, 2022, for possible DNA evidence of Santa Claus (aka, Kris Kringle, aka Saint Nicholas, aka St. Nick) and/or one of his nine reindeer.
Hope & Main opens marketplace in downtown Providence
City and state leaders were on hand Wednesday to cut the ribbon and celebrate the opening of Downtown Makers Marketplace on Westminster Street.
newportthisweek.com
Middletown Schools Request Larger Increase
The Middletown School Department is asking the Town Council for a $3 multi-million dollar increase this year, which council Chair Paul Rodrigues said is unlikely to happen. “You are probably talking [about] a $2 to $3 million increase,” Rodrigues said. “I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but I am not sure that can happen.”
independentri.com
Homeowners group wants town to plow private roads equally
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A homeowners’ association is asking the town of South Kingstown to either stop snow plowing private roads at taxpayers’ expense under what’s called “tradition” or plow all private roads in town. “We view the Town’s current private road plowing practice...
GoLocalProv
Special Investigation Into Confirmation of Santa: A RI Police Department Responds to Girl’s Request
A Rhode Island police department has announced a very special investigation — into determining the validity of Santa Claus. On Friday, Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson announced the following:. “Earlier this month, a young investigator from the Town of Cumberland submitted the attached letter requesting a DNA analysis be...
newportthisweek.com
Nonresidents Should Have Waterfront Access
This fall, in the name of increasing public access to the waterfront, the City Council voted to eliminate parking on several driftways off Washington Street. I respectfully disagree with that action, which eliminated five of the few Point waterfront parking spots open to nonresidents after 6 p.m. This significantly decreases public access for non-Newport residents to the waterfront. Eliminating nonresident parking adjacent to waterfront access points is an action other communities in Rhode Island have been rightfully criticized for.
Cumberland restaurant closed following sudden loss of longtime owner
Jose Figueiredo passed away suddenly last week, according to his son.
rinewstoday.com
RI Veterans: Did you know? (VALife, taxes, events…), 19-1-23 – John A. Cianci
Let’s start off with a question from one of our readers:. “I brought my DD214 to the Town Hall in Coventry for the tax exemption credit on my house and was told I was not eligible. Correct me if I am wrong, Governor McKee signed a bill recognizing Cold War Veterans for tax exemption.” – Manny, Coventry RI.
fallriverreporter.com
Family of Anthony Harden threatens $50 million lawsuit against City of Fall River
The family of a Fall River man who died after being shot by police, has threatened to sue the City of Fall River for over $50 million if they do not receive information that they say they have requested and have not been given. In a letter addressed to Mayor...
