LSU bounced back well from a rough meet in Lexington in their home opener Monday afternoon. Though the #13 Tigers fell to the #1 Oklahoma Sooners 197.600-197.450, they set a season high on short notice and looked determined. Despite it being a Monday afternoon meet, the crowd was incredible. The official attendance was 12,065, the 13th-largest in program history and largest for a home opener. The team fed off that energy to fuel a strong performance even if the loss dropped them to 0-3 (wins and losses don’t matter as much as overall score). For some reason, this meet counts towards the same week as the Missouri meet, meaning nothing has changed officially with LSU’s event rankings. Also, note my complaints about judging are not a slight against the athletes, it isn’t their fault the officials aren’t doing their jobs correctly.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO