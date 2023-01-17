Read full article on original website
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction to begin this year on The Pickleball Club locations in Bonita Springs, Fort Myers
Stevens Constructions will begin construction this year on multiple locations of The Pickleball Club throughout Florida, including Bonita Springs, The Villages, Fort Myers, Venice and the first location in Port St. Lucie, starting this quarter. The Pickleball Club is a 33,293-square-foot, two-story fitness complex with 12 indoor, championship-grade pickleball courts, café, pro shop, locker rooms and lounge. The second-floor mezzanine will house a bar, lounge and provide a viewing area to the courts below. The second floor will also have offices, conference rooms and storage. Additionally, The Pickleball Club will include two outdoor pickleball courts and two bocce ball courts with canopy shades.
gulfshorebusiness.com
South Seas Island Resort plans to reopen hotel by September
South Seas Island Resort owner Timber Resorts plans to open the hotel at the Captiva resort, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian, by September, CEO Greg Spencer said during a Jan. 18 Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce business lunch. The storm hit almost exactly a year after the global resort management firm purchased South Seas. Immediate plans for the resort include stabilizing facilities before reopening the hotel and swimming pool. Long-term goals will bring reconceptualization of the resort’s food and beverage operations and golf course, plus the building of the Captiva Club. Rather than keeping all amenities congregated at the island’s northernmost end, the new site map will spread them throughout the 330-acre property. South Seas was hit with more than 8 feet of storm surge on Sept. 28, with all of the resort offices and support functions being totally destroyed. Retail buildings like the former Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille were rendered unsalvageable. Each building on the property requires a new roof.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming soon in North Naples
Many new restaurants are nearly ready to open in North Naples and more are still coming this year. A few places are checking off last-minute items before they launch, although they are opening later than initially anticipated. The new Shea’s Lansdowne Street plans to open within the next month in the former space of Newk’s Eatery at 6340 Naples Blvd.
