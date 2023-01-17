South Seas Island Resort owner Timber Resorts plans to open the hotel at the Captiva resort, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian, by September, CEO Greg Spencer said during a Jan. 18 Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce business lunch. The storm hit almost exactly a year after the global resort management firm purchased South Seas. Immediate plans for the resort include stabilizing facilities before reopening the hotel and swimming pool. Long-term goals will bring reconceptualization of the resort’s food and beverage operations and golf course, plus the building of the Captiva Club. Rather than keeping all amenities congregated at the island’s northernmost end, the new site map will spread them throughout the 330-acre property. South Seas was hit with more than 8 feet of storm surge on Sept. 28, with all of the resort offices and support functions being totally destroyed. Retail buildings like the former Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille were rendered unsalvageable. Each building on the property requires a new roof.

2 DAYS AGO