My husband and I are addicted to back road drives. We find the neatest things. The other day we ended up on a dirt road out of Zephyr. There is an old iron bridge on this road that is pretty evocative. I love old bridges because they are usually built to accommodate early roadways, some maybe even older than we know. After all, the easiest way to cross a body of water probably has a long history that goes beyond any of our records.

ZEPHYR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO