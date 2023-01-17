Read full article on original website
DIANE ADAMS: The old iron bridge
My husband and I are addicted to back road drives. We find the neatest things. The other day we ended up on a dirt road out of Zephyr. There is an old iron bridge on this road that is pretty evocative. I love old bridges because they are usually built to accommodate early roadways, some maybe even older than we know. After all, the easiest way to cross a body of water probably has a long history that goes beyond any of our records.
Linda Faye Peacock
Linda Faye Peacock, age 75, of Santa Anna, Texas passed to the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 8:01 am at the Coleman Medical Center. Services will be Friday at 2:00 pm at Santa Anna Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. David McLean officiating under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home and Staff.
Carolyn Sue Jackson
Carolyn Sue Jackson, age 76 of Brownwood passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. Sue was born on Sunday, January 27, 1946 in Shoals, Indiana to Joseph Talmage Gray and Iola Cason. Sue married the love of her life, Donald Rowe Jackson in 1963 in Mexico. They...
Central Texas Community Band to begin spring rehearsals at HPU
The Central Texas Community Band will begin its spring rehearsals on Monday, January 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the Davidson Music Complex’s Band Rehearsal Hall on the campus of Howard Payne University. Frank Nelson, director of bands and assistant professor of music at HPU, will direct the ensemble along with invited guest conductors from the area.
Tina Jean Goble
“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be;. Tina Jean Goble, age 44, of Brownwood passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence. Funeral Services for Tina will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Laurent Mvondo officiating; burial will follow at the family cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
This abandoned spot in Texas was home to the world's largest swimming pool
In the 1920s, the Williamson Dam was built in the small city of Cisco in Eastland County, located in North Texas. Thanks to the dam's construction, Lake Cisco was formed, and the world's largest concrete swimming pool was built at the base of the lake. The pool was several acres, and the deep end was fully lined in concrete.
Deanna Byer
Deanna Byer, age 84, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral Services for Deanna will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023, at High Mesa Cowboy Church; burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Costal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Janet Stewart
Janet (Millican) Stewart, 61, of Brownwood, Texas passed away on January 19,2023. Janet was born November 28,1960 to Willis and Henrietta (Higgins) Millican in Camden, Arkansas. She was married to Jimmy Stewart for over 30 years. Janet worked as a dietary worker. She was a hard worker that never passed up an opportunity to work. Janet loved to go fishing and lived life to the fullest. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Court Records 1/20/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from January 13 through January 19:. Medcalf, Jessica Ray, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Huber, Zachary Cooper, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Kirbo, Demijon, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Knight, Rex David, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Ledesma-Patino, Abel, Declaration...
GSM announces Empty Bowls Project painting opportunities Jan. 21-Feb. 18
Good Samaritan Ministries has announced bowl painting opportunities for the 2023 Empty Bowls Project will be available from Jan. 21 through Feb. 18. Dates are available for churches, businesses or organizations to schedules time to take part. The fee is $5 per bowl to paint at GSM, $25 for paint...
Odell Northcutt
Odell Northcutt, 88, of Bangs, Texas passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM in the Greenleaf Cemetery, Monday, January 23, 2023 under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Odell was born February 27, 1934 in Atoka, Oklahoma to Emery and Cooila Northcutt....
56 positive COVID results reported in the last week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 56 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 56 positives this week, 9 were PCR, and 47 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 27 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 3 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Texas
The Lone Star State is filled with amazing restaurants but we always like to highlight the ones that are a little more hidden and unassuming. Underwood's Cafeteria is one of those places. While it may not look like much from the outside, we promise you're in for a real culinary treat once you step inside.
Woman Arrested After High Speed Pursuit in Brown County
A high speed pursuit that began in Brownwood, reached almost Bangs, then returned to toward Brownwood, ended with no injuries and the arrest of a female driver after all four tires on her vehicle were punctured by spikes placed in the roadway by law enforcement officers. The chase began after...
Winters police arrest Abilene man for Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping of child
WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Sunday, January 16, 2023, Winters Police Department (WPD) took a report of an attempted Aggravated Kidnapping and Online Solicitation of a Minor. A 12-year-old minor “met” the suspect on social media, and they had been having frequent contact, on the social media account and text messages. The 12-year-old minor agreed […]
UT-Dallas prevents win streak for Yellow Jackets, 96-66
Howard Payne University’s Armonie Ramey led all scorers with 23 points in a 96-66 Yellow Jacket loss to the University of Texas at Dallas Thursday evening at the Brownwood Coliseum. HPU’s Armonie Ramey scored a season and game-high 23 points with three steals. He was 8 of 16 from...
Lions soccer finishes Burkburnett tournament with 2-0 win over Canyon
BURKBURNETT – The Brownwood Lions concluded weekend play in the Burkburnett tournament with a 2-0 victory over Canyon Saturday morning. The Lions received goals from Colton McMillian and Peter Salazar as they snapped a three-game losing streak. Brownwood (4-7-1) is back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Sweetwater...
Five Receive Prison Sentences in District Court
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Jose Jonathan Gonzalez pled guilty to the felony offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to Eighteen (18) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
Lions soccer drops first game at Burkburnett tournament to Palo Duro
BURKBURNETT – The Brownwood Lions dropped their first game in the Burkburnett soccer tournament to Amarillo Palo Duro, 8-1, Thursday. Junior Martinez accounted for the lone Brownwood goal. The Lions (3-6-1) will attempt to snap a two-match skid when they resume tournament action Friday.
