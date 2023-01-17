ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

After Brazil unrest, painstaking effort to restore damaged treasures

Randall Felix delicately handles the wood on a 19th century chair whose armrest was ripped off when supporters of Brazil's' far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress earlier this month. The chair on Felix's desk is just one of dozens of precious objects destroyed in the unrest, when on January 8, Bolsonaro backers ransacked the presidential palace, Supreme Court and Congress in Brasilia, refusing to recognize his election defeat.
Ukraine directors bring horrors of Russian invasion to Sundance

Two new documentaries from Ukrainian filmmakers highlighting the carnage wrought on their country by Russian aggression -- and the insidious effects of Kremlin propaganda -- premiere at the Sundance film festival this week. The director hopes to use the publicity from Sundance to crowdfund a reconnaissance drone for filmmaker friends currently serving in the Ukrainian army. 
