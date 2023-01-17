Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Children and Families to utilize $13.8 million in grant funding to support and expand mental health resources for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. He also awarded $1 million through the Florida Disaster Fund to help teachers and other school employees who suffered impacts from the storm. The DCF funding will provide additional crisis counseling and mental health support, including on-site services at Family Resource Support Centers and expanding call lines and other resources for survivors. Of the $1 million from the Florida Disaster fund, Lee and Collier counties will receive $250,000 each to go toward their respective support organizations for teachers and other school employees.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO