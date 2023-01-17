Read full article on original website
‘Boy Meets World’ Writer Claims Co-Creator April Kelly Was Fired After Season 1: ‘It Was Traumatic’
The curtain on “Boy Meets World” continues to be pulled back via the “Pod Meets World” podcast. During Wednesday’s episode, writer Janette Kotichas joined hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong to discuss her experience on the show working under co-creators Michael Jacobs and April Kelly. She explained that she already had a working relationship with Kelly, who told her she’d pitched the idea of the show to Disney and they were pairing her up with another writer to create the show. With that, Kelly brought her into “Boy Meets World.” Fishel noted that past writers who had been on the...
'Warrior Nun' Fans Bombard Netflix With Demands to Reverse Cancellation
The Netflix original series Warrior Nun has some die-hard fans, and they descended on social media in full force this weekend upon hearing that the show was canceled. The fandom adopted an alarming catchphrase that was trending on Twitter on Monday – "NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE." They feel that the streamer has made a grave error by canceling Warrior Nun.
Netflix's Wednesday Gets Kicked Off Top of Streaming Charts by Surprising Amazon Prime Series
Netflix's Wednesday has (finally) been knocked off the top streaming charts – and there is an unexpected assassin that took it down! During the Christmas holiday window of December 19th – 25th, Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan Season 3 cracked the top streaming charts, knocking Wednesday off the no. 2 spot and dropping Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series to no. 3. in its fifth consecutive week in the top 3. Shocking no one, Netflix remained on top over Christmas, with Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion easily claiming no. 1 in its debut weekend.
Every cameo and guest star on season 1 of Netflix's 'That '70s Show' spin-off series, 'That '90s Show'
Netflix's new sitcom sequel series to "That '70s Show" features appearances from plenty of familiar faces from the beloved original series.
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
Selena Gomez Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Years After Justin Bieber Romance
A new romance has kicked off in 2023 for Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers. The pair are officially dating after Taggart called it quits with ex-girlfriend Eve Jobs, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Only Murderers in the Building star and musician have taken their budding relationship public after they're allegedly done restricting their outings to "members-only clubs." According to US Weekly, an insider close to the new couple shared that "they aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs." The pal added that Gomez, 30, and Taggart, 33, are "very casual and low-key."...
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Nicole Kidman to star in ‘Yellowstone’ co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s new CIA drama
Nicole Kidman will play a CIA senior supervisor in a new Paramount Plus show called "Lioness," which was created by "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser
A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023. The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.
FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral
The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
After Their DC Fiasco and Firing the Rock’s Ex-wife, Henry Cavill Wants to Be Like Dwayne Johnson
After the DC fiasco, Henry Cavill has been occupying the headlines of the news. The British actor reprised his role as Superman at the DCEU after a long break. As soon as he made a comeback via Black Adam, James Gunn axed Snyder’s Justice League, along with other iconic projects. Although the new DC bosses are making new plans for the universe, he made it clear Cavill’s Superman wouldn’t return. Thus, the actor diverted his concentration somewhere else.
Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2023
That ’70s Show sequel That ’90s Show, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People and Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story are some of the much-anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month. Hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, That ’90s Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). Soon the Forman home fills up with a group of new friends. Grace, Prepon and fellow That ’70s Show stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are...
Ex-Superman Star Reacts Amusedly To James Gunn’s Update on Henry Cavill's Replacement
Since Henry Cavill announced his exit as DC’s Superman, everyone has been on the lookout for who would be the one to succeed him. Despite the numerous rumors, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is always quick to debunk any false information. Obviously, fans are always quick to respond to news concerning their favorite franchise. But in Gunn’s recent update, another former Superman star had a reaction that amused fans.
An All That Reunion Is Happening With Amanda Bynes
Watch: Amanda Bynes to REUNITE With Her All That Co-Stars: Find Out Where!. Bring in the dancing lobsters because we have some news that will make you feeling nostalgic AF. Eighteen years after All That went off air, Amanda Bynes and other former cast members—including Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg—are reuniting at '90s Con from March 17 to 19.
AMC scraps two TV shows that have already been filmed
61st Street season 2 and Invitation to a Bonfire are no longer going ahead at AMC
Helena Bonham Carter Drama Series ‘Nolly’ Lands At PBS Masterpiece
PBS Masterpiece has boarded Nolly, a British period drama series starring Helena Bonham Carter. The public broadcaster will air the series, which will debut on UK streaming platform ITVX, in the U.S. although no premiere date has been announced. Nolly will tell the story of Noele Gordon (Bonham Carter), who played Meg Richardson in hit ITV soap Crossroads before being abruptly axed at the height of the show’s success. With the boss’s words “all good things must come to an end” ringing in her ears, Gordon found herself thrown out of the show that was her life for almost 20 years. The biopic comes from It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies and is produced by ITV Studios-backed Quay Street Productions. It also stars Augustus Prew and Mark Gatiss. More from Deadline'Tom Jones': Masterpiece On PBS Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date'Moonflower Murders' Drama Series Adaptation Set At PBS Masterpiece & BBCKen Burns To Spotlight The American Buffalo In New FilmBest of DeadlineWe'll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023Renewed TV Series 2023: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Grammys, Guilds & More
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Team on Netflix's Your Place or Mine — Watch Rom-Com Trailer
Why yes, we will watch a cheesy romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Netflix on Thursday released a trailer for the new movie Your Place or Mine, which brings two of the genre’s MVPs together for the first time. Due out Friday, Feb. 10, the feature centers on best friends (and total opposites) Debbie and Peter. “She craves routine with her son in Los Angeles; he thrives on change in New York,” according to the official logline. “When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they want might not be what they...
