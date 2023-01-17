ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Closer to New Head Coach After Impressive Interview?

By Drake Wally
 2 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts could be getting closer to finding their new head coach after an impressive interview with one of the candidates.

The Indianapolis Colts have been extending several feelers to get the right person for the next head coach. Among those candidates is Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Last week, there were several interviews conducted, but it seems that Morris truly caught the attention of the Colts. According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic , the interview was a smash hit with the organization.

“The Colts’ interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Friday went really well," Keefer wrote. "Morris is an intriguing candidate, a veteran coach who got his first shot at leading a team very early in his career — he was just 33 years old when he replaced Jon Gruden in Tampa Bay in 2009. But Morris was fired just three years later, after one winning season and a 17-31 record, and he has been working toward his second chance ever since.”

Morris’s name has been linked to the Colts since the season concluded on January 8 , so it’s no surprise that the experienced NFL coach impressed general manager Chris Ballard.

Indianapolis Colts Head Coaching Search Tracker

Morris has been coaching in the NFL since 2002 when he was defensive quality control for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . He would then continue coaching in Tampa for the next eight years (outside of 2006 when he was the defensive coordinator for Kansas State University) as an assistant coach on defense (2003), an assistant coach to the defensive backs (2004-05), a defensive backs coach (2007-08), and ultimately land the head coaching job from 2009-11.

For the next 11 seasons, he’d have positions with the Washington Commanders (2012-14 as the secondary coach), the Atlanta Falcons (2015-20 as the assistant head coach, assistant wide receiver coach, and defensive coordinator), and the Rams as the defensive coordinator (2021-current).

There aren’t many more names that are being considered for a head coach that has more NFL experience than Morris. He has coached nearly every position that you can, as well as been a head coach himself.

After a great interview with the Colts, is Morris at the front of the line to lead the team? We will see as the interviewing process continues to unfold in the upcoming weeks.

