Opinion: Saying “be responsible’ easier said than done when it comes to sports betting

Ready or not, here it is.

Sports betting is legal in Ohio. Maybe you’ve seen some of the commercials?

At the Ohio Casino Control Commission and Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, our message to Ohioans (whether you place a bet or not) is simple.

· Be responsible.

· Have fun.

It’s easy to say. History suggests it will be hard to do for nearly a million people in our state.

Ohio is the 30th state to legalize sports betting. In other states that preceded Ohio in legal sports betting, we’ve seen higher interest in betting and more struggles with problem gambling.

Many businesses, families, and organizations simply aren’t aware of or ready for the potential consequences. Sports gamblers are at the highest risk of individuals to develop a gambling disorder. A study of more than 43,000 Americans with a gambling disorder found 75% also had a problem with alcohol, 40% had issues with drugs, and more than 80% dealt with depression or anxiety.

The 2017 Ohio Gambling Survey found nearly one in ten Ohioans who gamble are currently experiencing or are at risk of developing a problem with gambling. That’s more than 900,000 Ohioans, and that was five years before sports betting became mainstream on airwaves, websites, and other key cultural hubs.

Will the majority of Ohioans make responsible choices and have fun? Yes.

Will we see more people struggle with the consequences of addiction? It’s 100% inevitable.

There’s a difference between responsible entertainment and potentially destructive behavior.

This is why we partnered with Ohio for Responsible Gambling to create a new problem gambling awareness campaign directly connected to sports betting. Pause Before You Play offers responsible gambling habits and access to support for those in need. It’s a spinoff of Get Set Before You Bet, an award-winning responsible gambling campaign, that’s helped educate adults for the last half-decade.

This campaign focuses on the nuances of sports betting and how to equip Ohioans who participate with resources and information to engage responsibly. The biggest concern is the phone many of you are using to read this. Why, you ask?

At brick-and-mortar locations, staff receive training to watch out for red flags if someone is going too far. Now, people can bet on sports anywhere in the state with a Wi-Fi connection.

· It’s easier for people to conceal the amount their betting.

· It’s easier for people to place multiple bets in real time without anyone knowing.

· It’s easier to accelerate potentially catastrophic losses.

Think of the Ohio State vs. Georgia game. There were 126 plays, 83 points, four lead changes, and one last-second field goal we all want to forget. Every single moment is an opportunity to bet.

Individuals with gambling disorder don’t have visible physical symptoms. They also often view other mental health and addictive behavior as worse than their gambling addiction. That’s why YOU play a role in preventing a hobby from turning into a habit, even if you never intend to place a bet. We all might have had some mood swings during the Peach Bowl, but when people act that way during a random NBA game on a Wednesday, that’s a sign something may be wrong. Poorer work/school performance, new financial hardships, and withdrawal from relationships with family and friends are a few common symptoms we see in people with gambling disorder. Don’t take a blind eye to those traits if you see them in someone you know.

For 90 percent of Ohioans, it’s easy to say and do. For 10%, it’s an uphill climb.

Families, children, and businesses suffer when someone they know takes fun too far. It’s easier now than ever before to do that with sports betting. Pause before you play.

Anyone having suicidal thoughts should call the new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Additionally, the Problem Gambling Helpline is available 24/7 at 1-800-589-9966 or texting 4HOPE to 741741. And finally, visit www.PauseBeforeYouPlay.org for more information.

Be responsible.

Have fun.

Amanda Blackford, Director of Operations & Problem Gambling Services, Ohio Casino Control CommissionDerek Longmeier, Executive Director, Problem Gambling Network of Ohio