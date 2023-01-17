Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Meghan Markle Under Fire For Attempting To Demascluinize Prince Harry In Public: 'He's Lost A Lot Of Respect'
Meghan Markle is under fire yet again. This time, influencer Andrew Tate, who was being interviewed by Dan Wootton on GB News, believes the former actress, 41, is the one who is in control of Prince Harry. “Harry in many ways he’s ended up a beacon of that," he stated. “He’s certainly lost a lot of the respect of the people and the people who are fans of the royal family.”“Meghan has something to do with that — it's certainly the way she talks about the royal family as a whole, the way she talks to him and about him,"...
Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Missed 32 Calls From Royal Family Before 'Heart-Racing' Talk With Queen Elizabeth About Prince Philip's Death
Prince Harry recounted how he learned about his grandfather Prince Philip's book in his book Spare. According to him, he first spoke about it with Queen Elizabeth. Prince Harry Missed 32 Calls From Royal Family When Prince Philip Died. The royal family reached out to the Duke of Sussex when...
Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles
The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
Elle
In Case You Missed It, Prince Louis Gave Mum Kate Middleton The Run Around Again At Christmas Day Service
As per tradition, the working royals, including Prince William, Catherine the Princess of Wales, and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis, headed up to Sandringham for Christmas day. On Christmas morning, the foursome, along with King Charless III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, headed to the royal estate in...
Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise spotted at the airport
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are back in New York. The two were spotted at Newark airport, in New Jersey, following a Holiday getaway. RELATED: Suri Cruise’s top fashion moments of 2022 Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have reportedly called it quits ...
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Embarrassed, Frustrated, Angry After Prince William’s Brother Seemingly Reprimanded Her but Chose to Be Obedient, Expert Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were always a picture of a happy and in-love couple. However, according to a body language expert, there was a time when the Duchess of Sussex was upset with her husband. Meghan Markle Upset, Angry After Prince Harry Reprimanded Her?. Body language Judi James revisited...
Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice Debunk Meghan Markle’s Claim on Christmas Day
Find out how the Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice, and other royals disproved a claim Meghan Markle made during the 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix documentary.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Getting ‘Stripped’ of Titles Is a ‘Very Real Possibility’: Details
Not counting it out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be stripped of their royal titles following their docuseries and his Spare memoir. "There’s a very real decision to be made of course with respect to whether or not the Sussexes get to keep their titles," a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of […]
Prince Harry Claims Meghan Markle Was Reprimanded For Telling Kate Middleton She Had 'Baby Brain'
Prince Harry continues to spill the tea about tensions within the royal family. According to the Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated book, Spare, Meghan Markle was reprimanded for joking with Kate Middleton about having "baby brain" in the days leading up to the Duchess of Sussex's 2018 wedding to Harry. The second child of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, alleged his wife told the new Princess of Wales she “must have baby brain because of her hormones” prior to giving birth to Prince Louis. KING CHARLES TO BAN PRINCE HARRY FROM CORONATION IF HIS MEMOIR SHADES QUEEN...
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Guest at William’s wedding pours cold water on Harry’s claim that he wasn’t best man
A GUEST at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding has poured cold water on Harry’s claim that he was not his brother’s best man. And they said the self-exiled duke was funnier and more engaging than the two pals of Wills he said were carrying out the duties in 2011.
Queen Elizabeth Thought Kate Middleton Was a ‘Safe Pair of Hands’ for the Royal Family, Expert Says
According to royal experts, Queen Elizabeth II trusted that Kate Middleton was a "safe pair of hands" to help guide the royal family through tumultuous times.
Prince Harry ‘snapped’ at Meghan Markle in ‘cruel’ fight that led to therapy
Prince Harry sought therapy after “cruelly” speaking to Meghan Markle during an argument, he reveals in “Spare.” The Duke of Sussex writes in the book, out Jan. 10, that he “became touchy” and “snapped” when a conversation with the “Suits” alum “took an unexpected turn” (via Us Weekly). The 38-year-old royal recalls being “disproportionately, sloppily angry” with Markle, addressing her “harshly” enough that “everything in the room [came] to a stop.” After spending a “full 15 minutes apart,” Harry and the “Deal or No Deal” alum, 41, eventually spoke in their bedroom. “She was calm, but said in a quiet, level tone that she...
Body Language Expert Says the Way Meghan Markle Always Looks Directly Into Cameras Is ‘Fearless’
A body language expert explains why Meghan Markle looking directly at a camera is a 'fearless' move while another expert shares how Meghan and Kate approach this differently.
Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Sick' When Prince William Tried To Cancel Traditional Pre-Wedding Dinner
While Prince Harry knew brother Prince William wasn't thrilled he would be walking down the aisle with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was in disbelief when his older sibling almost refused to see him the night before his 2018 wedding.Harry recalled the situation in his memoir, revealing he and William planned to have dinner, greet the public and then sleep at the same hotel, the same thing they did prior to William and Kate Middleton's 2013 nuptials. However, the distance that had grown between them prompted William to text Harry and cancel.Rightfully upset, the dad-of-two, 38, texted...
Popculture
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage
Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
Another American Who Married an Aristocrat Says Meghan Markle Couldn’t Let Go of Her Dream of Being a Celebrity in the Royal Family
An American, who like Meghan Markle married into a British noble family, is weighing in on why the duchess may have had such a hard time adjusting to royal life.
People Are Calling Out Gwen Stefani After She Repeatedly Said She's Japanese In An Interview
"Gwen Stefani telling an Asian American interviewer that she identifies as Japanese is the kind of oblivion i'm trying to channel in this dark, cruel world."
Comments / 1