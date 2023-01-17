ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ska Fab CaniBus Depalletizer (Full size) w/twist rinse $24k

Ska Fab CaniBus Depalletizer (Full size) w/twist rinse $24k ( $24,000 ) Full size depalletizer from SKA FAB with standard 12 ounce twist rinse attachment. Currently in storage as we no longer needed it. Palletized and ready to ship! Buyer pays shipping from MA. $24k is the asking price. Please email any questions and I can call, FaceTime or text any pics or questions you may have.
Quality Tank Solutions 15BBL Brite w/ Carb Stone Availabe in Eastern, PA

Quality Tank Solutions 15BBL Brite w/ Carb Stone Availabe in Eastern, PA ( $12,500 ) We are replacing this practically brand new Brite tank with a Uni tank for better production flexibility. This was only filled three total times and was mfg’d just 9 months ago in Wisconsin. Brand new this tank was over $17k with the carb stone. Contact for delivery and pickup options. Location is hour north of Philadelphia.
New 7bbl/10bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels with Control panel $70560/$73920

New 7bbl/10bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels with Control panel $70560/$73920 ( $70,560 ) Great SALE Email us today sales@ss304inc.com 4.5bbl FVs jacket @6320 5530 7bbl FVs/BBT jacket @8088 10bbl FVs/BBT jacket @8400 15bbl FVs/BBT jacket @11600 20bbl FVs/BBT jacket @13600 30bbl FVs/BBT jacket @17600 4bbl Commercial Brewhouse @42500 7bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels @70560 10bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels @73920 15bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels @92000 20bbl Brewhouse 2 vessels @104000 15bbl Brewhouse 3 vessels @139200 Tanks come with all fitting & 2 years warranty Email us today to get details. sales@ss304inc.com currency: U.S.Dollar.
Water Deaeration Column BRAND NEW INSIDE CRATE

Water Deaeration Column BRAND NEW INSIDE CRATE ( $100,000 ) We bought this column, and then decided it doesn’t fit our workflow, so it’s for sale. New in box. Below is the description from the manufacturer of the unit function and options. Scope of supply is Water Deaeration...
15 BBL DME Direct Fire Brew System

15 BBL DME Direct fire Brewhouse. Copper Clad. Includes Heat exchanger and 15 BBL Cold Liquor tank. Asking $85K or best offer. In perfect working order. Would consider trade for 7 BBL or 10 BBL brewhouse. We are downsizing into a new pub from a wholesale operation. Contact: jeff@lazyboybrewing.com for more information or pictures.
2023 North American Malt Outlook

On January 12, 2023, the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service released its annual 2022 Crop Production report and its quarterly Grain Stocks report. To break down the reports and get an outlook on malted barley for 2023, we recently spoke with Ashley McFarland, the Vice President – Technical Director for the American Malting Barley Association (AMBA).
