Quality Tank Solutions 15BBL Brite w/ Carb Stone Availabe in Eastern, PA ( $12,500 ) We are replacing this practically brand new Brite tank with a Uni tank for better production flexibility. This was only filled three total times and was mfg’d just 9 months ago in Wisconsin. Brand new this tank was over $17k with the carb stone. Contact for delivery and pickup options. Location is hour north of Philadelphia.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO