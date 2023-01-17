Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Researchers create a cell therapy based on STAb cells for a type of leukemia with few treatment options
Researchers of the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre in Madrid and the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute in Barcelona have developed a cell therapy for a type of leukemia which currently has very few treatment options. This STAb therapy is based on STAb-T cells and could be used for the treatment of T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL) in those patients for whom chemotherapy or bone marrow transplantation have not worked.
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
New study finds that UV nail polish dryers cause skin cell mutations that leads to cancer
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) According to a recent study, UV radiation exposure can destroy cells and result in alterations that are frequently detected in skin cancer. According to a new study, ultraviolet (UV) nail polish dryers, which are frequently used for gel manicures, can damage cells and cause cancer-causing mutations in cells.
MedicalXpress
A promising discovery in the fight against incurable cancers
Researchers from the Medway School of Pharmacy (MSOP)—a partnership between the universities of Kent and Greenwich—in collaboration with colleagues from Inselspital (University Hospital of Bern, Switzerland) and the University of Oldenburg (Germany), have made recent discoveries in how the human proteins that fight cancer treatment work. Galectin-9, a...
MedicalXpress
Investigational drug may combat brain tumors by targeting cancer cells' fat production
Because glioblastoma, a highly aggressive and lethal brain cancer, is resistant to conventional therapies, investigators are searching for characteristics of glioblastoma cells that could point to promising drug targets. One such characteristic is the cells' reliance on what's called de novo lipid synthesis—or the conversion of carbohydrates to fats—to support...
curetoday.com
New KRAS Inhibitor to Be Studied in Lung, Colon and Pancreatic Cancers
The COVALENT-102 trial will investigate BMF-219 in patients with non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal and pancreatic cancers. The first patient has been dosed in the phase 1/2b COVALENT-102 trial, examining BMF-219 in adults with KRAS-mutated unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, according to Biomea Fusion Inc, the manufacturer of the oral drug.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as blood thinner injections to prevent deadly complications in patients with bone fractures
Patients hospitalized with fractures typically receive an injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots. A new clinical trial, however, found that inexpensive over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, may lead surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin to these patients.
My baby was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder. I learned a cure might be available but could cost $2.5 million to develop.
The 17-month-old has a condition that fewer than 50 people in the world have. Her parents, both doctors, want to help kids like her.
scitechdaily.com
Cedars-Sinai Cancer Breakthrough: Biological Pathway Identified That Leads Stem Cells To Die or Regenerate
Altering a cellular process can lead stem cells—cells from which other cells in the body develop—to die or regenerate, according to a new study led by Cedars-Sinai and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). The findings, to be published today (January 13) in the peer-reviewed journal Cell...
verywellhealth.com
Differences Between Oxycodone and Hydrocodone
Both are opioid painkillers with slightly different forms and side effects. Hydrocodone and oxycodone are both opioid pain relievers. They’re available by prescription to treat moderate to severe pain, including that from cancer or recent surgery. The medications have similar chemical structures, and they work by blocking certain receptors...
ascopost.com
Uterine Cancer Now Covered by WTC Health Program
Researchers at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, and caregivers have helped secure medical coverage and financial compensation for individuals who were exposed to Ground Zero and consequently developed uterine cancer, including endometrial cancer—according to a new, final rule added to the List of World Trade Center (WTC)–Related Health Conditions.
cgtlive.com
CAR-T in Fibrin Glue-based Carrier Shows Potential as Adjuvant to Solid Tumor Surgery
Of the 20 mice treated with the experimental approach, 19 achieved clearance of residual tumor cells. Human mesothelin-directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cells (CARM5) applied in a fibrin glue-based carrier (fibrin gel) to partially resected solid tumors in mouse models of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA) effectively eliminated residual tumor cells, according to preclinical research recently published in Science Advances.1.
MedicalXpress
Drug combo breaks down cancer resistance to immunotherapy
Immunotherapy is a way of treating cancer by reprogramming the patient's immune system to attack their tumor. This cutting-edge approach has significantly impacted the treatment of cancer patients, and already boasts cases of long-term remission. Nonetheless, many patients either don't respond to immunotherapy, or if they do, the effects are...
targetedonc.com
CMG901 Demonstrates Favorable Safety/Tolerability in Advanced Solid Tumors
Preliminary data from the KYM901 trial of CMG901 revealed promising safety findings for patients with solid tumors. Full data will be presented at the upcoming 2023 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. In patients with advanced solid tumors, CMG901 was well-tolerated and showed a favorable safety...
Not UV Nails Possibly Having A Link To Cancer
Chronic use of UV dryers can cause cell damage and may lead to cancer-causing cell mutations, a new study has found.
ascopost.com
Neoadjuvant Pembrolizumab in Localized MSI-H/dMMR Solid Tumors
In a single-center phase II trial reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Ludford et al found that neoadjuvant pembrolizumab produced a high pathologic complete response rate and radiographic objective response rate in patients with localized microsatellite instability–high/mismatch repair–deficient (MSI-H/dMMR) solid tumors. Study Details. In the study, 35...
How Is Ovarian Cancer Diagnosed?
Ovarian cancer occurs when abnormal cells in or around the ovaries grow uncontrollably, forming into a mass (tumor). Approximately 1.1% of people who have ovaries will receive an ovarian cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. There is no reliable screening test to check for ovarian cancer in people who do not have symptoms. If you have symptoms of ovarian cancer or a strong family history of breast or ovarian cancer, your healthcare provider will perform a pelvic exam to check for fluid and/or lumps around your ovaries. Your healthcare provider may refer you to a gynecologic oncologist (GYO)—a doctor who specializes in...
ascopost.com
Appendectomy With or Without Hemicolectomy for 1- to 2-cm Appendiceal Neuroendocrine Tumors
In a European retrospective cohort study reported in The Lancet Oncology, Nesti et al found evidence that right-sided hemicolectomy is not indicated in patients who had complete resection, via appendectomy, of appendiceal neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) measuring 1 to 2 cm. As stated by the investigators: “Awareness of the potential global...
ascopost.com
Ensuring a More Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive Workforce Within the SWOG Cancer Research Network
For more than 2 decades, Don S. Dizon, MD, FACP, FASCO, has devoted his medical career to the care of women’s cancers and the sexual health of cancer survivors of all genders and sexual identities. Early in his career, Dr. Dizon founded the Center for Sexuality, Intimacy, and Fertility at Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island and the Sexual Health Clinic at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center. In 2012, Dr. Dizon founded and was named Director of the Oncology Sexual Health Clinic at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center. Currently, Dr. Dizon is Director of Women’s Cancers at Lifespan Cancer Institute, Director of Medical Oncology at Rhode Island Hospital, and Professor of Medicine and Professor of Surgery at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.
ascopost.com
ROBO2 as a Novel Susceptibility Gene for Risk of Anthracycline-Related Cardiomyopathy in Childhood Cancer Survivors
In a study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Wang et al found that a single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) in ROBO2 was associated with an increased risk of cardiomyopathy among childhood cancer survivors receiving higher cumulative anthracycline doses. As stated by the investigators, “Interindividual variability in the dose-dependent association between...
Comments / 0