Read full article on original website
Related
wiproud.com
Not from Texas? Strange things that non-Texans have noticed
AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange — and you’re not alone. KXAN asked its viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were the strangest things they’ve noticed since moving to Texas.
wiproud.com
Florida congressman Steube injured after falling off ladder
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube sustained “several serious injuries” when he fell off a ladder while cutting trees on his property on Florida’s Gulf Coast, his office said Thursday. Steube spent the night in the intensive care unit where doctors are still...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin motel evacuated after Alabama man threatens to shoot employees, law enforcement
OAK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A man and a woman who refused to leave their room caused a southeastern Wisconsin motel to be evacuated following alleged threats towards employees and law enforcement. According to the Oak Creek Police Department, officers were called to Motel 6 on West College Avenue...
wiproud.com
How safe is a restraining order? Experts discuss
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Advocates in the Chippewa Valley say that restraining orders provide legal protections for victims of domestic violence. “The purpose of a domestic violence restraining order of any restraining order really is to have legal grounds to say, you can’t contact me, you can’t hurt me, you can’t write.”
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man indicted, allegedly coerced a woman into forced labor for multiple years
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin has been charged with one count of labor trafficking for his alleged involvement in causing a woman to engage in forced labor for multiple years. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), between August 2020 and August 2022,...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin driver accused of biting mutliple police officers, facing 4th OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is facing ten total charges, six of which are felonies, after he became combative and allegedly bit multiple police officers. According to a release from the Madison Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Fairchild and West Main Streets. 37-year-old Moses Garica was arrested and taken to a local hospital.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man dies while snorkeling in the Virgin Islands, incident under investigation
(WFRV) – A 78-year-old man from Wisconsin drowned while snorkeling with his wife and son in the Virgin Islands. According to the Virgin Islands Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 a.m., detectives were notified of a possible drowning that happened on Maho Bay. Authorities say that a man, his wife and his son went to Maho Bay to snorkel on a charter vessel.
wiproud.com
During Free Fishing Weekend, Wisconsin DNR issues reminder about invasive species
(WFRV) – Anglers all around Wisconsin can enjoy the excitement of winter fishing at no charge, with no fishing license or trout and salmon stamps required during Free Fishing Weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting the Free Fishing Weekend from January 21-22. “Free Fishing Weekend...
Comments / 0