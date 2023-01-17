ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

wiproud.com

Not from Texas? Strange things that non-Texans have noticed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange — and you’re not alone. KXAN asked its viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were the strangest things they’ve noticed since moving to Texas.
TEXAS STATE
wiproud.com

Florida congressman Steube injured after falling off ladder

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube sustained “several serious injuries” when he fell off a ladder while cutting trees on his property on Florida’s Gulf Coast, his office said Thursday. Steube spent the night in the intensive care unit where doctors are still...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
wiproud.com

How safe is a restraining order? Experts discuss

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Advocates in the Chippewa Valley say that restraining orders provide legal protections for victims of domestic violence. “The purpose of a domestic violence restraining order of any restraining order really is to have legal grounds to say, you can’t contact me, you can’t hurt me, you can’t write.”
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin driver accused of biting mutliple police officers, facing 4th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is facing ten total charges, six of which are felonies, after he became combative and allegedly bit multiple police officers. According to a release from the Madison Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Fairchild and West Main Streets. 37-year-old Moses Garica was arrested and taken to a local hospital.
MADISON, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin man dies while snorkeling in the Virgin Islands, incident under investigation

(WFRV) – A 78-year-old man from Wisconsin drowned while snorkeling with his wife and son in the Virgin Islands. According to the Virgin Islands Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 a.m., detectives were notified of a possible drowning that happened on Maho Bay. Authorities say that a man, his wife and his son went to Maho Bay to snorkel on a charter vessel.
WISCONSIN STATE

