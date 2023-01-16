ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

3d ago

Why is it you can get free narcan to save a drug addict who contributes nothing to society pays no taxes. In fact cost the town they are in money for garbage clean up. Theft and i who needs a diabetic medication cannot receive because insurance won’t pay for it and cost is over 1000 monthly. I have my own home. Pay taxes. Do everything I am supposed to do and struggle to try and keep myself alive. Also take a ton of heart meds. But trying to keep kidneys from getting worse. I care full time for my 59 year old husband who has advanced Alzheimers. I truly do not understand. I live in California so how much free narcan you think is out there just in my 14,000 population town we have hundreds of addicts camped out all over and I mean hi

Jessica Cooper
3d ago

Yea they want to take the pain meds away and now they get a worse drug on the streets now. If they would let us have the pain meds . They the ones that need it wouldn’t turn to the streets and find new meds and start taking it then this wouldn’t happen. Put the pain meds over the counter and things like this wouldn’t get out of hand. There always be drugs around for the longest time. They will not be able to control it. This is a problem. But they always make new meds and then take it away and things like this happen

Erin Bethel
3d ago

sickening. please reach out for help, the resources are out there. reach out and take them for yourself, for the beautiful life inside of you

