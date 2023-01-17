The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.02, or -1.00%, to $1.98. The Gannett Co. Inc. has recorded 1,276 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Reviewed Launches AccessABILITY Awards Honoring the Best in Accessible Design.

3 DAYS AGO