These French-Inspired Skincare Products Were Made to Help With Over 50 Skin Issues: ‘Best Money Spent on Skincare Ever’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Stocking up on skincare isn’t always as easy as it sounds. Between sifting through what formulas work for your skin and seeking out ones that actually deliver results , it can get overwhelming. That’s where skincare sets come in. Meet L’Amarue — a brand that creates Root Cause Skincare, and makes protecting sensitive skin and banishing dryness a priority. It’s built a cult following of supermodels and A-listers who can’t stop raving about the formulas. Right now, you can snag a trio of the brand’s offerings for 20 percent off when you use our exclusive code: SHEKNOWS at checkout.

We know there are a ton of skincare brands out there, and we’ve definitely tried our fair share. But what really sets L’Amarue apart from the rest is its brand-specific Heart-to-Heart complex , which is formulated around a “powerful anti-inflammatory” that’s found in cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and kale. It’s all natural and basically helps the skin’s cells communicate in a clear and focused way. When the skin’s cells are sending clear, positive messages, the skin can better manage inflammation, prevent and repair signs of aging, stimulate collagen growth, and fight dryness, among other things. Getting down to the root of an issue is why their products can help with over 50 different skin problems.

If you want to get your hands on some of their products to see what they can do for your skin, they have a trio of best-sellers worthy of being on your radar. The Core Set features three hero products : an eye cream, a face cream, and a body cream. Each one is packed with ingredients that give skin the nourishment that it needs. The formula contains sweet almond oil and red raspberry seed oil, which provide “vitamins A, C, E, and K, potassium, zinc, and polyphenols.” The skincare products are also infused with hyaluronic acid and squalane, known for plumping and deeply hydrating the complexion.

L’Amarue The Core Set

The Core Set

Price: $104

Buy Now

Included in The Core Set are The Eye Cream , which is described as a “super fast-acting” product that fights signs of aging and puffiness, and “guards delicate skin” from future concerns. You also get The Face Cream , which is a multipurpose moisturizer that helps balance, calm, hydrate, protect, and repair the skin. Last but not least is The Body Cream , which provides “27/7 non-greasy moisture and an unbeatable glow.” All three products work beautifully together to keep both your skin and mind happy. Plus, they’re safe for the whole family to use.

According to one shopper, this set is a true “miracle worker.” They wrote, “I can’t say enough about how brilliant these products are and how wonderfully they do what they say they can do! That never happens!!! I have no clue what was happening but my face was going through a VERY angry phase. I tried steroids, anti-bacterials, anti-fungals, extra moisturizing cortisone, coconut oil, Vitamin E oil, squalene oil, a combination of oils. NOTHING worked. Every time I thought it was healing, it would flare back up again. Then I stumbled upon this product. My skin is completely healed! Bonus, the chicken skin on the back of my arms is gone. I’m 100% hooked! Thank you!!!”

Another reviewer called the set magical . “I will use it indefinitely,” they wrote. “I absolutely love this set. It is precisely what my skin needs. I really like the fact that this skincare line is unscented. My skin absorbs this right away, the set is creamy and doesn’t leave your skin greasy, and it solves all of my skin ailments. The eye cream feels tightening, the face cream doesn’t cause breakouts, and the body cream provides the right levels of moisture. DIM is amazing for hormonal skin as well.”

One reviewer even said it helped calm their eczema and other skin issues. They wrote, “I love this stuff. I just reordered after running out and watching my skin go back to hormonal breakouts, rosacea, oiliness, and patchy dry spots. I didn’t know my skin could calm down so much with the help of just the face lotion, but running out told me it did. I also use the body cream a lot. Before it, nothing could calm the eczema on my foot to the point where I could sleep through the night.”

If you were to buy all three products individually, it would set you back over $150. However, L’Amarue is offering a discount on the bundle where you can get all three for just $130. But since we’re all about saving you money, we’ve got an exclusive code where you can save an extra 20% on top of the bundle offer. Just put in the code SHEKNOWS at checkout to get the set for just over $100. That’s a pretty amazing deal, especially since so many shoppers can’t stop raving over how well the products work.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: