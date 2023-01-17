ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shelby Reporter

Panthers take down the Rams

BIRMINGHAM – The Pelham Panthers picked up a tight win against the George Washington Carver Birmingham Rams on Thursday, Jan. 19. The Ram kept the game close from the beginning, having only trailed the Panthers by three or fewer points in the first three quarters of the game. Panther...
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Montevallo picks up area win against Holt

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Bulldogs had an eight-point halftime deficit against the Holt Ironmen and turned it into a one-point victory on Thursday, Jan. 19. Montevallo had lost to Holt 48-47 earlier in the season, the Bulldogs turned the table and picked up their own 48-47 victory against the Ironmen.
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

Thompson’s Warriorettes win big at the NDA Bama Regional

HOOVER – With football season being a thing of the past, both the varsity and the junior varsity Warriorettes competed in the NDA Bama Regional on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Hoover High School. “Both teams had great performances,” Thompson Warriorette dance instructor Emily Bennett said. “Especially being our first...
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

University of Montevallo purchases apartment complexes for $1 million

MONTEVALLO – Two apartment complexes have been purchased for $1 million to provide student housing by the University of Montevallo, one located at College Park in front of the track and field complex and the other building located in front of the baseball complex. The land has been purchased for $1 million.
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

Helena Old Town Live lineup released

HELENA – The Helena Old Town Board (HOT Board) unveiled the lineup for the 2023 Old Town Live summer concert series. This marks the third year the HOT Board has hosted Old Town Live, and they said they hope to make this series the best yet. “Each year the...
HELENA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Bikes 4 Kids to donate bicycles in Selma relief effort

CHELSEA – As the many needs are being met through the charity of others, Bikes 4 Kids hopes to meet transportation and recreational needs for those in Selma who have suffered from the recent tornado. The Chelsea-based nonprofit, Bikes 4 Kids, is collecting bicycles and everyday items to bring...
SELMA, AL
Shelby Reporter

City of Helena offers activities for seniors

HELENA – The city of Helena is working to offer activities and events for seniors in the community. “Please join other senior adults in Helena each Friday evening for a potluck and cards at Helena Sports Complex,” the city of Helena website read. These potlucks are held for...
HELENA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham Public Library sets dates for February calendar events

PELHAM – February is a month chocked full of activities for the Pelham Public Library as they announce the upcoming events. The Pelham Library Adult Craft Workshop will be held on Monday, Feb. 13 from 6-7 p.m. and is limited to 10 seats. The “What Happened to You” book...
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County Schools Education Foundation opens spring 2023 grant applications

The Shelby County Schools Education Foundation is now accepting applications for its spring 2023 “Inspire the Journey” Grants. The grants are open to anyone on staff with the Shelby County Schools district and may be used to fund much-needed equipment, consultants, materials or other project costs for a classroom, department or area of service within Shelby County Schools.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy