Phoenix, IL

Man Shot to Death While Walking in Belmont Cragin

A man was fatally shot early Saturday while walking in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side. The 28-year-old was walking on a sidewalk just after 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Altgeld Street when someone drove up in a black sedan and an occupant opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Two Hospitalized in Lakeview Apartment Fire

Two people were hospitalized after an apartment fire in Lakeview early Saturday morning, according to Chicago fire officials. Officials said that firefighters responded to a fire at a 2.5 story apartment building at 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Wolfram Avenue. Firefighters determined that the blaze began...
CHICAGO, IL
Mariano's Employee Shoots at Co-Worker in Glenview: Police

A Mariano’s employee was arrested after shooting at a co-worker late Friday in north suburban Glenview, police said. The employees were inside the store at 25 Waukegan Road when they began arguing about 10 p.m., according to the Glenview Police Department. During the argument, one of the employees pulled...
GLENVIEW, IL
Victim Shoots Suspect During Attempted Robbery on CTA Train, Chicago Police Say

An attempted robbery onboard a CTA train Friday afternoon ended with the suspect being shot by the victim, police said. Sky 5 was over the scene after the shooting took place at around 4:43 p.m. near the Laramie Green Line Station, in the area of West Lake Street and North Laramie Avenue. According to police, a 25-year-old man was on the train when another man, 33 years old, approached and tried to rob him.
CHICAGO, IL
Oak Lawn School Security Guard Honored for Going Above and Beyond to Find Missing Student

A security guard with Oak Lawn-based Community High School District 218 recently went beyond the call of duty, and on Thursday, was hailed for his efforts. Chris Harris, who is retired from the Cook County Sheriff's Office and previous served as a school resource officer at Alan B. Shepard High School in Palos Heights, currently works with the district's Adult Transition Program, which serves 18- to 22-year-old students with disabilities.
OAK LAWN, IL
School District Mourns Death of Park Forest 2nd-Grader Struck and Killed by School Bus

A south suburban school district is remembering a second-grade student who died after being struck by a school bus Friday afternoon, according to district officials. The student, who has yet to be identified, was 7 years old and in the second grade at Mohawk Primary Center in Park Forest, according to Dr. Caletha White, Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163 superintendent.
PARK FOREST, IL
Lunar New Year Celebrations Kick Off in Chinatown, Suburbs

Millions of people worldwide are celebrating the Lunar New Year before the clock turns twelve, including here in Chicago. An exhibition was in full swing for the Lunar New Year 2023 on Saturday in Chinatown. There was festive music, a pipa - a traditional Chinese instrument - and symbolic candy...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
