Man Shot to Death While Walking in Belmont Cragin
A man was fatally shot early Saturday while walking in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side. The 28-year-old was walking on a sidewalk just after 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Altgeld Street when someone drove up in a black sedan and an occupant opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.
NBC Chicago
Two Hospitalized in Lakeview Apartment Fire
Two people were hospitalized after an apartment fire in Lakeview early Saturday morning, according to Chicago fire officials. Officials said that firefighters responded to a fire at a 2.5 story apartment building at 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Wolfram Avenue. Firefighters determined that the blaze began...
Father Pleads for Answers After ‘Fun-Loving' Son Shot in Back of the Yards
A Chicago father expressed outrage and is left seeking answers after his son with developmental disabilities was shot while standing at a bus stop in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Wednesday. Phillip Rega tells NBC 5 that his son faces a long recovery after the shooting, which occurred...
Mariano's Employee Shoots at Co-Worker in Glenview: Police
A Mariano’s employee was arrested after shooting at a co-worker late Friday in north suburban Glenview, police said. The employees were inside the store at 25 Waukegan Road when they began arguing about 10 p.m., according to the Glenview Police Department. During the argument, one of the employees pulled...
3 Men Stabbed During Altercation in Avondale Parking Lot, Police Say
Three men were stabbed during an altercation that erupted in the parking lot of an Avondale restaurant Thursday night, Chicago police say. Just before 9 p.m., police were called to the scene in the 3200 block of North Pulaski. Upon arrival, they found a man outside that had been stabbed...
How Each of Chicago's 9 Mayoral Candidates Say They Would Address Crime, Public Safety
As the Chicago Mayoral election draws near, the crowded field of nine candidates, including incumbent Lori Lightfoot, took the stage Thursday for their first televised debate and sparred for 90 minutes over a number of issues, ranging from migrants bussed to the city, to youth mental health services, to a new Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights.
12-Year-Old Accidentally Shot in Avalon Park After Gun Inside Family Member's Pocket Goes Off
A 12-year-old was shot overnight while standing inside convenience store in Chicago after a handgun inside the pants pocket of a family member standing nearby fell to the ground and went off, accidentally striking the boy in the hand, police say. According to officials, the incident took place just after...
Victim Shoots Suspect During Attempted Robbery on CTA Train, Chicago Police Say
An attempted robbery onboard a CTA train Friday afternoon ended with the suspect being shot by the victim, police said. Sky 5 was over the scene after the shooting took place at around 4:43 p.m. near the Laramie Green Line Station, in the area of West Lake Street and North Laramie Avenue. According to police, a 25-year-old man was on the train when another man, 33 years old, approached and tried to rob him.
Lightfoot Paints Rosy View of Future in 1st TV Debate — But 8 Rivals Slam Thorny Past
A crime-ridden metropolis in desperate need of an overhaul as taxpayers and business owners flee — or a city emerging from the pandemic with promising investments and a plan for improved public safety?. Mayor Lori Lightfoot offered a view of Chicago that often diverged from the versions offered up...
Mayoral Candidate Chuy Garcia Mentioned in Recording During Feds' ComEd Probe
U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia is among the names that could drop in March during the trial of four people accused of trying to bribe then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan — an event that could take place in the middle of the mayoral election in which Garcia is a frontrunner.
Driver Killed, Passenger Hurt After Car Swerves, Hits Pillar, Car in Bucktown
A driver was killed and another was hurt in a car accident Friday night in Bucktown. The driver, a 26-year-old man, was traveling north about 10:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Ashland Avenue when he swerved to miss a vehicle, then struck a pillar and another car in traffic, Chicago police said.
Situation ‘Peacefully Resolved' After Residents at Suburban Apartment Complex Asked to Shelter in Place
A earlier "domestic situation" at a Wheaton apartment complex has been "peacefully resolved" according to police, shortly after residents at the complex were asked to shelter in place. According to a tweet from the city of Wheaton, a large police presence was reported at around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the...
Who is Brandon Johnson? What to Know About the Cook County Commissioner and Mayoral Candidate
With just over five weeks to go until the 2023 Chicago mayoral election and freshly on the heels of a debate in which all nine candidates appeared at, many Chicago voters are looking to gather more information ahead of the pivotal day at the polls. While many Chicagoans are familiar...
Piece Pizza, PAWS Chicago Collaborate in ‘Slice to Meet You' Campaign
It’s an innovative way to call attention to overlooked dogs at PAWS Chicago. The shelter is partnering with Piece Pizza on North Avenue to help find homes for their long term dogs. “It’s our way of giving back and is something that’s part of our mission," Piece Pizza co-owner...
Brandon Johnson Accuses Chuy Garcia of ‘Abandoning the Progressive Movement'
U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia was accused Thursday of “abandoning the progressive movement” by “copying and pasting” Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s failed plan to deliver Chicago from violent crime. Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson, the Cook County commissioner and Chicago Teachers Union organizer, came out...
Oak Lawn School Security Guard Honored for Going Above and Beyond to Find Missing Student
A security guard with Oak Lawn-based Community High School District 218 recently went beyond the call of duty, and on Thursday, was hailed for his efforts. Chris Harris, who is retired from the Cook County Sheriff's Office and previous served as a school resource officer at Alan B. Shepard High School in Palos Heights, currently works with the district's Adult Transition Program, which serves 18- to 22-year-old students with disabilities.
School District Mourns Death of Park Forest 2nd-Grader Struck and Killed by School Bus
A south suburban school district is remembering a second-grade student who died after being struck by a school bus Friday afternoon, according to district officials. The student, who has yet to be identified, was 7 years old and in the second grade at Mohawk Primary Center in Park Forest, according to Dr. Caletha White, Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163 superintendent.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 7 Counties at Elevated COVID Alert Levels in Chicago Area
While several Chicago-area counties remain at a lower COVID alert level, some are still at an elevated risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the virus continues to mutate and become even more contagious, there are some guidelines experts are urging. Here's what else you need...
Many Chicago-Area Homeowners Will Soon Receive a Refund. See If You're Eligible
Thousands of homeowners in the Chicago area will be receiving refund checks in the coming months, but are you one of them?. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas announced checks for more than 50,000 will begin distribution this week for residents who overpaid on their first property tax installment last year.
Lunar New Year Celebrations Kick Off in Chinatown, Suburbs
Millions of people worldwide are celebrating the Lunar New Year before the clock turns twelve, including here in Chicago. An exhibition was in full swing for the Lunar New Year 2023 on Saturday in Chinatown. There was festive music, a pipa - a traditional Chinese instrument - and symbolic candy...
