Kansas City, MO

‘A beautiful, sweet soul’: Kansas City’s 2nd shooting victim of 2023 was 16 years old

By Anna Spoerre
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

In 2022, 18 of the 171 victims killed in homicides in Kansas City were 18 or younger. Eight days into the new year, Amir Moore became the first child homicide victim of 2023.

The 16-year-old died after being shot.

“Amir was such a beautiful, sweet soul who touched the lives of those around him,” loved ones wrote in a GoFundMe post created ahead of his funeral.

Amir, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, was dropped off just after 8 p.m. at University Health Lakewood Medical Center in southeast Kansas City, near Lee’s Summit, police said at the time. He died a short time later.

Authorities that night said they located a crime scene believed to be related to the shooting in the 1600 block of East 77th Terrace . No further information has been released.

Amir was the second person to die in a shooting in 2023 in Kansas City. Since his death, two others have also been killed.

2022 was one of Kansas City’s deadliest years. Leaders tout new plan, but will it work?

Police have asked anyone with information on Amir’s killing to call KCPD’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The online fundraiser was set up to help cover funeral expenses for Amir.

“We are so devastated by Amir’s untimely passing and weren’t prepared for the high cost of funeral service,” family wrote. “We’d like to give him the service he deserves, to honor his memory and say our goodbyes.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised a little over $6,000.

