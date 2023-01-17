ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bachelor Zach Shallcross Is Looking for Love — Printable Bracket for Season 27!

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

Ready for love! Bachelor star Zach Shallcross is taking the reins of season 27 , which premieres on Monday, January 23. There are 30 contestants who will be vying for his heart — and they all seem like they would be amazing matches for the leading man.

Compete with your friends in a Bachelor fantasy league for season 27 by saving and printing the 2023 brackets below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nM1vD_0kHrCuLP00

After viewers have been begging to get away from constant on-screen drama for the past several seasons, it seems as though many will get their wish.

“It’s really all about the love story and romance and a little bit less about the drama, I think,” host Jesse Palmer told Us Weekly in November  2022. “The women are really into Zach. Zach’s so emotionally mature and he’s a guy that’s not afraid to wear his emotion on his sleeve. He’s very, very intentional. This is easily the most emotional show that I’ve hosted in the franchise."

The former football player doubled down on his claims about what Bachelor Nation can expect, teasing to Entertainment Tonight that people will be “surprised” by Zach’s journey to find love.

Bling, Bling! Every Bachelor Nation Engagement Ring Ranked by Carat Size

The shift in focus for season 27 comes as no surprise considering the leading man is “not a fan of drama.”

"If there's a lot of drama going on in the house, what it tells me is that they're not really serious and why they're there is probably more for finding internet fame or whatever it is,” he told People in September  2022. “So I'll probably be pretty quick to cut that out."

That being said, Zach is definitely excited to show his personality a bit more.

"I think what people maybe didn't see on The Bachelorette, but what they can expect [to], is I love to have a good time. I'm actually pretty fun, goofy guy," he assured. "I like to think I am a romantic, but it's not all serious with me. I like to have a good time."

While he plans on letting loose, he’s also keeping his sights set on forming a strong emotional connection.

"One of the biggest lessons I learned was I'm a guy that typically wears his heart on his sleeve," the California native explained. "If you can show your emotions and not be scared about it, I really think that's an important attribute, but in my case, I think I fell in love really hard and really fast and I didn't necessarily take a step back and look at the entire situation from her perspective."

Every Season of 'The Bachelor' That Didn't End With an Engagement

Fans first met Zach during season 19 of The Bachelorette , starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia . The tech executive was one of Rachel’s final three contestants, but they split after an awkward fantasy suite date .

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Matthew Lawrence & TLC’s Chilli Are Officially Dating

Matthew Lawrence, 42, and TLC’s Chilli, 51, are coupled up!. Her rep confirmed the news to TMZ, after the pair seemed to make it Instagram official with a dance video a few days ago. Now, TMZ reports the friends started dating just before Thanksgiving. Since then, they spent Thanksgiving...
People

Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos

Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
HAWAII STATE
talentrecap.com

Hayley Erbert’s Wedding Dance Post Causes Confusion Among Fans

Dancing With The Stars troupe member Hayley Erbert’s latest Instagram post showing her and Derek Hough’s “First Dance,” causes mass confusion among their fans. The video was intended to be a funny clip with the couple having fun dancing together while wearing their best clothes. The...
Bustle

Nicole & Chris Hinted They’re Still Together After Married At First Sight

As far as weddings go on Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, Season 16 couple Nicole Lilienthal and Christopher Thielk’s big day was surprisingly romantic. From exchanging similar wedding gifts to their seemingly effortless first conversations, the duo quickly became a fan favorite to go the distance among the season’s five new pairs. Though Decision Day is still several weeks away, it seems viewers were on the mark, and Nicole and Chris are still together in 2023 — or are at least on good terms.
TENNESSEE STATE
E! News

Tarek El Moussa Praises Pregnant Wife Heather Rae El Moussa For Putting an End to “Lonely Holidays"

Watch: Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa - 2022 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot. After a monumental year, Tarek El Moussa is grateful for his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The HGTV star—who tied the knot with Heather in October 2021—reflected on the couple's first Christmas together as a married couple amid the Selling Sunset star's pregnancy. (Tarek is also dad to daughter Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex Christina Haack).
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

SI Swimsuit Reveals Photos From Newest Rookie Melissa Wood-Tepperberg

The newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie for the 2023 issue was announced earlier this morning. On Wednesday morning, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced fitness influencer Melissa Wood-Tepperberg as the latest rookie for the shoot. A model and actress, Wood-Tepperberg can add SI Swimsuit to ...
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife

Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian.  Keep reading...
Life and Style Weekly

Marie Osmond Has a Sky-High Net Worth! See How Much Money the Singer Makes, Career Details, More

Marie Osmond is one of the most successful singers and television personalities in showbiz. So, it’s no wonder why the former Donny & Marie host has a soaring net worth after years in the spotlight. However, Marie made headlines more than once for revealing that she won’t leave her children massive inheritances, as most wealthy celebrities tend to...
UTAH STATE
AOL Corp

‘RHOA’ Alum Porsha Williams’ Wedding Ring Details Revealed

Bling watch! Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia exchanged rings twice in two lavish wedding ceremonies in November — and the pieces in question were designed by Atlanta’s most sought-after jeweler, Ronnie Agami. ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now?. According to the Universal Diamonds president, the Real Housewives...
Popculture

TikTok Star Announces Divorce By Revealing They Joined 'The Bachelor'

A Bachelor contestant found a unique way to announce their involvement in the show: a divorce. The Bachelor's upcoming season will feature Victoria Jameson competing against other potential soulmates for former Bachelorette contestant Zach Shallcross' heart. The 30-year-old makeup artist from Fort Worth used a TikTok video to announce her appearance on the show shortly after she divorced. "Hard launch: I'm divorced," the video caption reads, with Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" playing in the background. "Tune into my second chance at love on The Bachelor." Also used in the video is audio from a clip by TikTok user Savannah Scrimsher, who says, "I just want to get one epic photo so my ex-boyfriend knows that I'm having a better life without him." Jameson posted another video where she is seen sitting at her laptop contemplating a difficult decision, with text reading, "Deciding to be on reality TV fully knowing my ex husband and his entire family will see it."
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

48K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy