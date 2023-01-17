With Paramount+'s series hitting screens by the end of the year, a recent production list has Frasier filming in Los Angeles next month. If you're a fan of Frasier and you're looking forward to Kelsey Grammer's return as Dr. Frasier Crane in Paramount+'s revival (we know there's at least one of you out there so thank you for the support), then we have some additional good news to share about production on the sequel series. Previously, we learned that Grammer is being joined by Jack Cutmore-Scott (Kingsman, Deception) as Frasier Crane's son, Freddy, and by Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses, Goodnight Sweetheart) as Frasier's old college friend, Prof. Alan Cornwall. And then, the streaming service confirmed that Frasier would be hitting Paramount+ screens by the end of the year. And now, thanks to the production list posted by Film & Television Industry Alliance (FTIA), we know that a shoot date of February 6, 2023, is on the books to be happening in Los Angeles, California. So after putting all of that together, so far? Things look to be running on pace (fingers crossed)…

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO