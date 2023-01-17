ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Beating Brady: How'd Cowboys Finally Stop Hall-of-Fame QB?

By Mike D'Abate
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEiHz_0kHrCRwS00

Dallas was successful against Tom Brady and the Bucs in their Wild Card round matchup by taking away what the legendary quarterback does best.

The Dallas Cowboys have finally exorcised their demon .

In addition to earning their first road playoff win since their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the 1992 NFC Championship Game, ‘America’s Team’ also got the best of quarterback Tom Brady, who owned a 7-0 regular-season record over the Cowboys.

Dallas earned the last laugh on Monday night with a 31-14 rout of Brady and the Bucs in their NFC Wild Card contest at Raymond James Stadium

Quarterback Dak Prescott out-dueled Brady , completing 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns. Dallas’ offense took an 18-0 lead by halftime, thanks to a pair of scoring strikes from Prescott to tight end Dalton Schultz. With a 24-6 advantage after the third quarter, the Cowboys never had to look back.

Conversely, Brady and the Buccaneers' offense uncharacteristically sputtered in clutch situations. Though Brady completed 35 of 66 for 351 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, his game-ending stat line was deceptive. Much of his offensive output came late in the second half, with Dallas holding a comfortable lead.

While some will point to Brady’s age as the reason for his atypical miscues on Monday, the Bucs struggled for one simple reason … the Cowboys' defense dominated the game.

Holding a Brady-led offense scoreless for nearly three complete quarters is no easy task. Yet, Dallas was able to do so by employing a game plan which has given the 45-year-old his share of headaches over the course of his 23-year career.

Brady is usually at his best when creating opportunities on the field off play-action. When Tampa Bay uses the running game as an effective catalyst, Brady is generally surgical in executing intermediate completions or stretching the field with deep shots.

However, the Cowboys defensive front was effective in preventing Tampa Bay from finding their rhythm on the ground. Dallas held Bucs running backs Leonard Fournette and rookie Rachaad White to a combined 12 carries for 52 yards

Without a formidable run game to neutralize them, linebacker Micah Parsons and the Cowboys pass rush was able to find success against Brady by taking advantage of subpar performances by tackles Tristan Wirfs and Donovan Smith — as well as veteran center Ryan Jensen, who returned from a season-long absence due to a knee injury.

Despite making every attempt to avoid sacks, Brady was coerced into rushing his throws some throws that could have been short-yardage completions. Still, defenisve coordinator Dan Quinn was careful to control his unit’s aggression by opting for containment, as opposed to forcing multiple blitzes. The strategy worked, as it significantly reduced the amount of potentially easy downfield shots for Brady in single coverage. It also produced two sacks, one from Parsons and the other by defensive end Jonathan Hankins.

Dallas’ secondary was equally effective in their goal of preventing the big play. Brady was not able to break a big-yard score until he found Julio Jones for a 30-yard sideline strike with time expiring in the third quarter. Aside from that, the Buccaneers did not have any pass plays which exceeded 20 yards.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was masterful in shadowing Bucs top receiver Mike Evans, holding the wideout to a quiet six catches for 74 yards. With Evans unable to get open, Brady and the Bucs struggled to move the ball. Safety Jayron Kearse logged the night’s only interception by jumping a throw Brady made under duress  at beginning of the second quarter. It was the veteran’s first red zone interception in his last 409 pass attempts.

Ultimately, the Cowboys to contain Brady and the Bucs will carry them to Santa Clara to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the Divisional Round, as their postseason journey continues.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @ mdabateNFL

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers

$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Hints At His Future Following Loss To The Cowboys

Tom Brady had an interesting reaction to his recent loss. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got destroyed by the Dallas Cowboys last night by a score of 31-14. The score could have been a lot worse, however, Brady was able to throw a second touchdown near the end of the game to stop some of the bleeding.
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Brett Maher bought Nebraska home while in talks to sign with Dallas Cowboys

Maybe Brett Maher could foresee a not-so-long future with the Dallas Cowboys. The embattled 33-year-old kicker, who failed four different times to score extra points for the team in Monday’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, purchased a roughly 3,800-square-foot home in Nebraska two months before officially signing on with the Texas team. On June 1, 2022, Maher bought a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Lincoln for $670,000, records obtained by The Post show. In what’s now his third stint with the team, Maher signed on to play for the Cowboys on Aug. 9, 2022, in a one-year contract for...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to see Rodgers on the Jets — so much so that he would consent to Rodgers wearing No. 12, which the Jets retired in honor of Namath.
NEW YORK STATE
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hilariously Apologizes To Dak Prescott’s Dad

Stephen A. had to eat his words. Stephen A. Smith is known for having some wild hot takes. Additionally, sometimes he makes some large grandiose predictions that do not exactly work out in his favor. Well, that is exactly what happened on Monday as he told Dak Prescott’s father that his son would throw two interceptions.
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
32K+
Followers
3K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy