browneet caramell
4d ago

I know a friend son died of this virus because he refused to take his meds and I think he was between 24 and 26 may been a little younger

6
Quataija Shavers
4d ago

you'll become immune resistant to the drug. it will never work again.. might create a mutation and cause worse damage. great idea, but you didn't catch it naturally.

7
my name is brandon
4d ago

Yeah look at magic Johnson hiv positive for 40 years now and still living

POZ

POZ

POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

