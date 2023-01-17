ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Power Rankings: Knicks Rising After Win Streak?

By Jeremy Brener
 2 days ago

The New York Knicks went 3-1 in their games this week. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The New York Knicks are looking to return to their winning ways after falling to the Toronto Raptors in overtime Monday .

That loss snapped a three-game winning streak, but it didn't penalize them too much for this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated, as the Knicks , in fact, jumped up one spot from No. 11 to 10 in this week's edition.

"Though the Knicks fell in overtime at home Monday, the duo of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle is making magic happen," Sports Illustrated writes . "Brunson poured in 34 to lead the team in back-to-back tight wins against the Pacers and Wizards, and Randle, who’s been a beast on the boards in January, scored 42 against the Pistons to complete the season sweep.

"It was R.J. Barrett leading New York on offense with 32 against the Raptors on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but Brunson’s pull-up three at the buzzer was off target. Up next is a trio of games against Eastern Conference foes who trail the Knicks, winners of seven of their last 10, in the standings."

The Knicks return to action tomorrow against the Washington Wizards (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG) before hitting the road again to face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday and facing the same Raptors on Sunday evening.

