Savannah, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Brain P. Kemp takes his stand

Right in the middle of downtown Atlanta, our 83rd Governor, Brain P. Kemp, promised to serve the State of Georgia for another four years. He did so in front of his neighbors living in North, Central and South Georgia all the way from our side of Alabama to the Atlantic Ocean. He stood up for our North Georgia Mountains and our gorgeous beaches and swamplands. He holds court in the mighty peanut and cotton fields and our pecan and peach orchards, while he simultaneously sings the praises of our proud skyscrapers and industrial complexes. To make such a promise to the people of Georgia means he is taking on the challenges of the family living in the 150-year-old palatial home set against 200 acres, reeking of history, but he also must be mindful his hand is chosen to reach out to those of us living in newly constructed studio apartments popping up in the developing parts of our metropolitan areas. Among these he must also keep his heart set on those living in tents with last week’s newspaper as a blanket. He must have an eye for the “minutia” but in his reality, there is no option for a detail to be minor, because no Georgian is a minor detail. He must love our rich history, but be more in love with a hopeful future. He must have a heart for all races, classes, ages, genders, religions, orientations and political views. It is simply a requirement, because Georgians are each marked with a joy, a hope, a struggle, an adventure, and a battle to win. We require a leader who sees us both individually and collectively. On November 8, 2022, Brain Kemp was chosen as the man Georgians wanted for the job. On January 12, 2023, Brain Kemp officially told the Great State of Georgia he would accept his assignment.
WSAV News 3

Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (DNR LED) and […]
wfxl.com

Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday

Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com

New budget would mean cuts to career services across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First)- The Department of Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson started his role last week. He said he was shocked to see that the budget was cut to a third of its existing size. He reported to state lawmakers on Wednesday, that career centers with vital unemployment services...
WALB 10

Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?

Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout South Georgia. Cervical Cancer Awareness Month may help many all over the nation. About 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States. Westover Academic Decathlon team advances to state competition. Updated: 5 hours ago. Westover Academic...
WSAV News 3

COVID deaths on the rise in the Lowcountry

Savannah, Ga (WSAV) – According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 68 people died from COVID-19 last week in South Carolina. Doctors we spoke with there and in Georgia expect those numbers to continue to rise.  “COVID is still causing deaths, or a major contributing factor to some people dying,” says […]
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, violence closes Augusta academy

On the Tuesday Jan. 17 edition of Georgia Today: Federal disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, and violence closes an Augusta academy. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January 17th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. President Biden has approved disaster relief funds for Georgia. New data show that our state is in need of 700 primary care physicians, and a teen military academy in Augusta has been shut down after a series of violent episodes. These stories and more are coming up in this edition of Georgia Today.
WRDW-TV

Ga. higher-ed leaders fear falling enrollment could sap budgets

ATLANTA - Leaders of Georgia’s public universities and technical colleges are warning lawmakers their schools could be weakened by budget decreases based on declining enrollment. State lawmakers use funding formulas — with enrollment as the most important input — to determine how much money to spend each year on...
WALB 10

Camilla-native named vice-chairman of the Ga. House of Reps. agriculture committee

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Joe Campbell is now the vice chairman of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee. The House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee hears legislation that impacts Georgia’s largest industry: agriculture. Other areas of concern are human nutrition, consumer consumption of food and its safety aspects and the robust plant industry.
