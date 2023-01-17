Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Americus Times-Recorder
Brain P. Kemp takes his stand
Right in the middle of downtown Atlanta, our 83rd Governor, Brain P. Kemp, promised to serve the State of Georgia for another four years. He did so in front of his neighbors living in North, Central and South Georgia all the way from our side of Alabama to the Atlantic Ocean. He stood up for our North Georgia Mountains and our gorgeous beaches and swamplands. He holds court in the mighty peanut and cotton fields and our pecan and peach orchards, while he simultaneously sings the praises of our proud skyscrapers and industrial complexes. To make such a promise to the people of Georgia means he is taking on the challenges of the family living in the 150-year-old palatial home set against 200 acres, reeking of history, but he also must be mindful his hand is chosen to reach out to those of us living in newly constructed studio apartments popping up in the developing parts of our metropolitan areas. Among these he must also keep his heart set on those living in tents with last week’s newspaper as a blanket. He must have an eye for the “minutia” but in his reality, there is no option for a detail to be minor, because no Georgian is a minor detail. He must love our rich history, but be more in love with a hopeful future. He must have a heart for all races, classes, ages, genders, religions, orientations and political views. It is simply a requirement, because Georgians are each marked with a joy, a hope, a struggle, an adventure, and a battle to win. We require a leader who sees us both individually and collectively. On November 8, 2022, Brain Kemp was chosen as the man Georgians wanted for the job. On January 12, 2023, Brain Kemp officially told the Great State of Georgia he would accept his assignment.
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
Deadliest snakes in the world being trafficked throughout Georgia, officials say
ATLANTA — Some of the deadliest snakes in the world are being trafficked throughout Georgia and Florida, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Ga. DNR and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission started an investigation in 2021 after receiving a tip about venomous snakes being sold on the black market.
Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (DNR LED) and […]
wfxl.com
Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday
Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New budget would mean cuts to career services across Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First)- The Department of Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson started his role last week. He said he was shocked to see that the budget was cut to a third of its existing size. He reported to state lawmakers on Wednesday, that career centers with vital unemployment services...
Inside the Controversial Sales Practices of the Nation’s Biggest Title Lender
Former TitleMax store managers told ProPublica and The Current about how they were trained to keep customers unaware of the true costs of their title pawns. When they were more transparent, they faced repercussions.
Georgia officials announce bipartisan hydrogen energy ‘braintrust’
Jon Ossoff, Georgia’s Democratic U.S. senator, and Tim Echols, the Republican vice chair of the state’s utilities regulator, have teamed up to create a coalition of experts and business leaders to promote Georgia as a center for hydrogen energy.
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
WALB 10
Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?
Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout South Georgia. Cervical Cancer Awareness Month may help many all over the nation. About 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States. Westover Academic Decathlon team advances to state competition. Updated: 5 hours ago. Westover Academic...
COVID deaths on the rise in the Lowcountry
Savannah, Ga (WSAV) – According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 68 people died from COVID-19 last week in South Carolina. Doctors we spoke with there and in Georgia expect those numbers to continue to rise. “COVID is still causing deaths, or a major contributing factor to some people dying,” says […]
This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall In Georgia
Readers Digest compiled a list of the most beautiful waterfalls in each state.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WRDW-TV
Bill aimed at making Georgia pay for unwanted pregnancies following ‘Heartbeat Law’ passing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A bill being looked at in the 2023 Georgia legislative session would see the state paying mothers for their unwanted pregnancies that they were forced to carry to term due to the recently enacted “Heartbeat Law.”. The cost of having and raising a child...
Georgia Today: Disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, violence closes Augusta academy
On the Tuesday Jan. 17 edition of Georgia Today: Federal disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, and violence closes an Augusta academy. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January 17th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. President Biden has approved disaster relief funds for Georgia. New data show that our state is in need of 700 primary care physicians, and a teen military academy in Augusta has been shut down after a series of violent episodes. These stories and more are coming up in this edition of Georgia Today.
WRDW-TV
Ga. higher-ed leaders fear falling enrollment could sap budgets
ATLANTA - Leaders of Georgia’s public universities and technical colleges are warning lawmakers their schools could be weakened by budget decreases based on declining enrollment. State lawmakers use funding formulas — with enrollment as the most important input — to determine how much money to spend each year on...
Turnto10.com
Educator claims he hides critical race theory in Georgia public school curriculums despite state ban
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An educator whose teaching license was previously revoked is claiming that he is circumventing Georgia law by selling public school districts critical race theory-inspired curriculum. Dr. Quintin Bostic is a content manager for equity-focused nonprofit Teaching Lab. As part of his role, he profits from...
Big business wants solar energy. Can Georgia utilities keep up?
Large corporations, led by big tech, are driving much of the solar power development in Georgia and across the country — and challenging utilities to keep up.
WALB 10
Camilla-native named vice-chairman of the Ga. House of Reps. agriculture committee
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Joe Campbell is now the vice chairman of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee. The House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee hears legislation that impacts Georgia’s largest industry: agriculture. Other areas of concern are human nutrition, consumer consumption of food and its safety aspects and the robust plant industry.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Georgia
They were recommended by Guy Fieri.
