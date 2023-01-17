ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Che Lingo shares Queen-inspired ‘My Radio’ featuring Roger Taylor

Che Lingo has unveiled a new single, ‘My Radio’, featuring Queen‘s Roger Taylor – check it out below. The track takes inspiration from Queen’s hit ‘Radio Ga Ga’, reimagining the song through a contemporary hip-hop lens as a dedication to Lingo’s late grandmother.
Cardi B blames “the internet” for not submitting ‘WAP’ for Grammys

Cardi B has blamed “the internet” for her decision to not submit ‘WAP’ for consideration at the Grammys. The x-rated collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion was released back in 2020, and spent three weeks at Number One on the UK Singles Chart. Additionally, the song clocked up the biggest-ever first-week streaming figures for a single track in the US.
Ed Sheeran pays tribute to Jamal Edwards with powerful SBTV freestyle

Ed Sheeran has honoured his friend, the late Jamal Edwards, with a 64-bar freestyle for SBTV – the online hip-hop and youth culture broadcaster Edwards founded in 2006. Sheeran’s freestyle was filmed inside an empty Stamford Bridge – home stadium of Chelsea FC, whom Edwards was a lifelong fan of – with the name Jamal spelled out in the stands. The singer-songwriter delivers a raw, emotive set of bars as he expresses his grief at Edwards’ death, aged 31, in February of last year.
Mac DeMarco says he finds TikTok’s influence on the music industry “very depressing”

Mac DeMarco has commented on TikTok‘s influence on the music industry, saying he finds it “very depressing”. DeMarco’s comments came in an interview with Variety about his new instrumental album, ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’, in which he was asked whether he was grateful to have broken through in the time before TikTok. Although he said that his songs tend to do well on the platform, he said it found it “strange” that artists sometimes write music that’s engineered for TikTok success, or think going viral on there is how they can best make money.
Sam Smith shares ‘Gloria’ title track, their “queer love hymn”

Sam Smith has shared the title track from their imminent new album ‘Gloria’, describing it as a “queer love hymn” – check it out below. Sam Smith – ‘Love Goes’ review: pop crooner leans further into heartbreak. ‘Gloria’ the album is set...
Queen launch 50-week YouTube series celebrating live legacy

Queen have launched a 50-week Youtube series called Queen: The Greatest Live, which is set to offer fans an insight into their live on the road. It is the sequel to their previous YouTube series Queen: The Greatest, which was announced in March 2021 and told the band’s story from their earliest shows to their return with Adam Lambert. The new series promises “rare archive live footage, contemporary performances and behind-the-scenes interviews from across Queen’s five decades”.
Måneskin address queerbaiting accusations: “We live every day very closely with people from the community”

Måneskin have addressed accusations of queerbaiting levelled against them. Although two members of the Italian rock band – bassist Victoria de Angelis and drummer Ethan Torchio – belong to the LGBTQ+ community, frontman Damiano David and guitarist Thomas Raggi have faced criticism for adopting a more gender-fluid style, often with makeup and high heels, despite being straight.
Disney+ confirms February release date for documentary about BTS’ j-hope

Disney+ has announced that its documentary about j-hope of BTS will premiere on the streaming service next month. Titled j-hope IN THE BOX, the behind-the-scenes documentary will focus on the creation of the BTS member’s first solo album, ‘Jack In The Box’. According to a press release, the film will give viewers “a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process”. j-hope IN THE BOX will be available to stream on Disney+ from February 17.
Babymetal share thunderous new single ‘Metal Kingdom’ and reveal album tracklist

Babymetal have shared a new single, ‘Metal Kingdom’ and shared the tracklist from their upcoming album ‘The Other One’. The third single to be taken from ‘The Other One’, ‘Metal Kingdom’ opens with twinkling electronics before transforming into a soaring metal anthem – check it out below.
Måneskin get “married” by Alessandro Michele to celebrate new album ‘RUSH!’

The members of Måneskin got “married” in a four-way “wedding” ceremony to celebrate the release of their new album, ‘RUSH!’. Spotify threw the Italian rockers the party at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, Italy, in which they each professed their “eternal loyalty to one another”. The ceremony was officiated by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele, while Machine Gun Kelly, Baz Luhrmann and Paolo Sorrentino were among the guests present for the band’s ‘nuptials’.
You can buy the original Mr Blobby costume from the 1990s on eBay

The original Mr Blobby costume from the 1990s has been listed for purchase on eBay. The character became a huge hit on the BBC, largely featuring during Saturday night show Noel’s House Party with Noel Edmonds. After being listed for sale this week, over 100 bids have already been...
“Am I table? Yes I am!” – Watch Metallica Ikea spoof advert

Internet jokester Lars von Retriever has created a spoof Ikea table advert using a Metallica soundtrack – check out the ‘Metallikea’ advert below. The advert shows off a ‘Hätfield table’, a supposed Metallica and Ikea collaboration retailing for “27 bucks”, and uses a version of the metal legends’ cover of Diamond Head’s ‘Am I Evil?’ – except James Hetfield is singing about a table.

