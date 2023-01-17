Read full article on original website
NME
Che Lingo shares Queen-inspired ‘My Radio’ featuring Roger Taylor
Che Lingo has unveiled a new single, ‘My Radio’, featuring Queen‘s Roger Taylor – check it out below. The track takes inspiration from Queen’s hit ‘Radio Ga Ga’, reimagining the song through a contemporary hip-hop lens as a dedication to Lingo’s late grandmother.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
NME
Guns ‘N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan appears to confirm band for Glastonbury 2023
Guns ‘N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has seemingly confirmed that the band will play this year’s Glastonbury Festival. The hard rockers have been heavily rumoured to play 2023’s edition of the festival, which has so far only revealed one headliner in Elton John. Speaking on his...
NME
Cardi B blames “the internet” for not submitting ‘WAP’ for Grammys
Cardi B has blamed “the internet” for her decision to not submit ‘WAP’ for consideration at the Grammys. The x-rated collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion was released back in 2020, and spent three weeks at Number One on the UK Singles Chart. Additionally, the song clocked up the biggest-ever first-week streaming figures for a single track in the US.
NME
Ed Sheeran pays tribute to Jamal Edwards with powerful SBTV freestyle
Ed Sheeran has honoured his friend, the late Jamal Edwards, with a 64-bar freestyle for SBTV – the online hip-hop and youth culture broadcaster Edwards founded in 2006. Sheeran’s freestyle was filmed inside an empty Stamford Bridge – home stadium of Chelsea FC, whom Edwards was a lifelong fan of – with the name Jamal spelled out in the stands. The singer-songwriter delivers a raw, emotive set of bars as he expresses his grief at Edwards’ death, aged 31, in February of last year.
NME
Mac DeMarco says he finds TikTok’s influence on the music industry “very depressing”
Mac DeMarco has commented on TikTok‘s influence on the music industry, saying he finds it “very depressing”. DeMarco’s comments came in an interview with Variety about his new instrumental album, ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’, in which he was asked whether he was grateful to have broken through in the time before TikTok. Although he said that his songs tend to do well on the platform, he said it found it “strange” that artists sometimes write music that’s engineered for TikTok success, or think going viral on there is how they can best make money.
NME
Sam Smith shares ‘Gloria’ title track, their “queer love hymn”
Sam Smith has shared the title track from their imminent new album ‘Gloria’, describing it as a “queer love hymn” – check it out below. Sam Smith – ‘Love Goes’ review: pop crooner leans further into heartbreak. ‘Gloria’ the album is set...
NME
Madonna announces second London ‘Celebration Tour’ show due to overwhelming demand
Madonna has announced a second London show as part of her The Celebration Tour due to overwhelming demand. The tour, which was announced earlier this week (January 17), will take fans on a journey through the iconic pop star’s last four decades and, according to a press release, “pay respect to the city of New York where her career in music began”.
NME
‘Game Of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke has “avoided” watching ‘House Of The Dragon’
Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke says she has “avoided” watching spin-off House Of The Dragon as it’s “too weird”. The spin-off series is one of many Thrones-related projects in the works at HBO, and shared its first season last year. House Of The Dragon,...
NME
Queen launch 50-week YouTube series celebrating live legacy
Queen have launched a 50-week Youtube series called Queen: The Greatest Live, which is set to offer fans an insight into their live on the road. It is the sequel to their previous YouTube series Queen: The Greatest, which was announced in March 2021 and told the band’s story from their earliest shows to their return with Adam Lambert. The new series promises “rare archive live footage, contemporary performances and behind-the-scenes interviews from across Queen’s five decades”.
NME
Graham Coxon responds to Liam Gallagher’s claim Noel has been “begging for forgiveness”
Graham Coxon has responded to Liam Gallagher‘s claim that Noel has recently been in touch in an attempt to reconcile. Yesterday (January 18), Liam took to Twitter to say that his estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate had been “on the phone begging for forgiveness”, adding: “bless him [he] wants to meet up.”
NME
Måneskin address queerbaiting accusations: “We live every day very closely with people from the community”
Måneskin have addressed accusations of queerbaiting levelled against them. Although two members of the Italian rock band – bassist Victoria de Angelis and drummer Ethan Torchio – belong to the LGBTQ+ community, frontman Damiano David and guitarist Thomas Raggi have faced criticism for adopting a more gender-fluid style, often with makeup and high heels, despite being straight.
NME
Disney+ confirms February release date for documentary about BTS’ j-hope
Disney+ has announced that its documentary about j-hope of BTS will premiere on the streaming service next month. Titled j-hope IN THE BOX, the behind-the-scenes documentary will focus on the creation of the BTS member’s first solo album, ‘Jack In The Box’. According to a press release, the film will give viewers “a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process”. j-hope IN THE BOX will be available to stream on Disney+ from February 17.
NME
The Raincoats legend Gina Birch shares video for ‘I Play My Bass Loud’
Gina Birch of The Raincoats has shared a new solo single called ‘I Play My Bass Loud’ – listen below. The song will appear on the post-punk star’s debut studio album of the same name, which is due for release on February 24 via Jack White‘s Third Man Records (pre-order/pre-save here).
NME
Courteeners’ Liam Fray on ‘St. Jude’ heading for Number One: “We feel pretty blessed”
Courteeners‘ frontman Liam Fray has spoken to NME about the band heading for Number One this week with the 15th anniversary reissue of their debut album ‘St. Jude’ – as well as plans for new material and touring the US with Paris Jackson. Originally released in...
NME
Babymetal share thunderous new single ‘Metal Kingdom’ and reveal album tracklist
Babymetal have shared a new single, ‘Metal Kingdom’ and shared the tracklist from their upcoming album ‘The Other One’. The third single to be taken from ‘The Other One’, ‘Metal Kingdom’ opens with twinkling electronics before transforming into a soaring metal anthem – check it out below.
NME
Måneskin get “married” by Alessandro Michele to celebrate new album ‘RUSH!’
The members of Måneskin got “married” in a four-way “wedding” ceremony to celebrate the release of their new album, ‘RUSH!’. Spotify threw the Italian rockers the party at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, Italy, in which they each professed their “eternal loyalty to one another”. The ceremony was officiated by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele, while Machine Gun Kelly, Baz Luhrmann and Paolo Sorrentino were among the guests present for the band’s ‘nuptials’.
NME
Lewis Capaldi forced to stop Manchester show after fight breaks out in crowd at AO Arena
Lewis Capaldi was forced to pause a concert in Manchester last night (January 18) after a fight appeared to erupt in the crowd. The artist was singing ‘Hold Me While You Wait’ when he noticed scuffles breaking out in the standing area of the AO Arena. Footage seen...
NME
You can buy the original Mr Blobby costume from the 1990s on eBay
The original Mr Blobby costume from the 1990s has been listed for purchase on eBay. The character became a huge hit on the BBC, largely featuring during Saturday night show Noel’s House Party with Noel Edmonds. After being listed for sale this week, over 100 bids have already been...
NME
“Am I table? Yes I am!” – Watch Metallica Ikea spoof advert
Internet jokester Lars von Retriever has created a spoof Ikea table advert using a Metallica soundtrack – check out the ‘Metallikea’ advert below. The advert shows off a ‘Hätfield table’, a supposed Metallica and Ikea collaboration retailing for “27 bucks”, and uses a version of the metal legends’ cover of Diamond Head’s ‘Am I Evil?’ – except James Hetfield is singing about a table.
