Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax IncreaseTaxBuzzLunenburg, MA
A guide to planning a girls trip to BostonGenni FranklinBoston, MA
Related
Framingham Police Arrest Man, Who Stole Cell Phone & Credit Cards From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Police have made an arrest after a vehicle was broken into on Winthrop Street. On Friday, January 13, Police arrested Robert Lacroix, 30, with no known address in Framingham. He was charged with receiving stolen property ($1,200) and improper use of a credit card under $1,200. “A...
Framingham Police Arrest Man in Possession of Vehicle Stolen From Leominster
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested yesterday a Leominster man in Framingham with a vehicle stolen out of Leominster. “Dispatch received information that it was pinging” at this location.” at 405 Cochituate Road in Framingham, said Framingham Police. Around 11:15 a.m. on January 17, Officers responded and observed...
Framingham Police: 2 Injured in Arthur Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash at Arthur and Bishop streets on Tuesday, January 17. The 2-vehicle crash happened at the Southside intersection at 12:24 p.m. Two individuals were transported to MetroWest Medical Center, with injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police: Employee Steals $1,700 From Registers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Walmart on January 16, to investigate a report of an employee stealing from the registers. Police went to Walmart at 11:12 p.m. on Monday. “An employee stole $1700 dollars from the Walmart registers,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “The...
Framingham Police: 2 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Two people were injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Route 9 Wednesday night. The 3-vehicle rear-end crash happened at 5:46 p.m. on January 18 at 653 Worcester Road. Two individuals were transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. No citations...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect and Motor Vehicle Wanted in Connection to a Shots Fired Incident in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect and vehicle in the images in connection to a shots fired incident that occurred at about 6:53 PM on Wednesday January 11, 2023, in the area of 1620 Tremont Street. The...
Framingham Police Summonsed Driver After Bishop Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Police summonsed a driver after a crash on Bishop Street on Monday, January 16. The crash happened at 9:20 p.m. A driver “struck a parked, unoccupied car,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. No one was injured. “Operator summonsed for motor vehicle violation,” said Lt....
Framingham Police Summonsed To Court Driver in Union Avenue Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Union Avenue yesterday, January 17. The crash happened at 173 Union Avenue at 7:56 a.m. One driver was “summonsed for traffic violations” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested after alleged home improvement scam that netted suspect thousands
Police in Massachusetts arrested a man on Tuesday in relation to a home improvement scam that allegedly netted thousands of dollars. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Saturday, Jan. 14, Arlington Police were contacted by a resident who believed he was the victim of a construction scam. The resident reported to police that two men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work, damaged his property and did not return to complete repairs.
Driver Transported to Hospital After Framingham Rollover Crash
FRAMINGHAM – The driver of a vehicle was transported to Framingham Union Hospital, after a rollover crash at Grove Street and Belknap Road today, January 19. In the single-vehicle crash, the driver went off the road, and struck a utility pole, and then the vehicle rolled over on to its roof, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
85-Year-Old Woman Charged With Acton Hit-And-Run That Hospitalized Teen: Police
The senior perpetrator of a hit-and-run has been charged with multiple offenses after she injured a 13-year-old boy with her car and ditched the scene, according to officials. Cesar Soto was seriously injured in the hit-and-run incident on Great Road, in the Harris Street area, on November 2, …
whdh.com
Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
Package theft investigation in Beverly nets 2 arrests, seizure of 3 kilos of cocaine, police say
BEVERLY, Mass. — What started as a call for an alleged package theft in December turned into a drug bust that got over $100,000 worth of cocaine off the streets of one North Shore city. Moises Antonio Morel Arias, 39, of Lynn and Michael Marte, 20, also of Lynn,...
85-year-old woman facing charges in hit-and-run crash that left Acton teen in coma
ACTON, Mass. — An 85-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an Acton teen in a coma last year, authorities announced Wednesday. Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is slated to be arraigned in March in Concord District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and crosswalk violation, according to the Acton Police Department.
Framingham Police Respond To Saturday Night Fight at Bar
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to the Route 9 Sports Pub Saturday night for a fight. Police responded to 1186 Worcester Road at 10:20 p.m. “A individual was asked to leave the establishment and began to fight with staff,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson. “The individual was escorted...
whdh.com
Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation
SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
5 'Diamond Boys' Busted For Boston Home Invasions, Kidnappings: Police
A series of armed robberies, home invasions, kidnappings, and car jackings may have come to an end after five people charged with the crimes, ranging in age from 15 to 20, were arrested, according to officials. Police were investigating the series of crimes around Lexington Avenue in Hyde Park…
Boston Man With 15-Page Arrest Record Charged With Rape At Hotel: DA
A 49-year-old Boston man with a long criminal record now faces violent rape charges stemming from an incident in a hotel earlier this week, authorities said. Herbert Jones faces charges of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of assault and battery, and threats, the Suffo…
Framingham Police Arrest Woman On Drunk Driving Charge After Hit & Run Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Fitchburg woman on Friday night, January 13 after a hit & run crash on Route 9. Police arrested at 6:56 p.m. Ashley Landry, 34, of 86 Sheridan Street in Fitchburg. “Landry was involved in a hit/run accident” on Route 9 at 6;11 p.m....
Florida man stole more than 4,800 credit card information through skimmers at New England gas stations
A Florida man has pleaded guilty in Boston federal court for his role in a scheme that stole thousands of debit and credit card account numbers through electronic skimming devices at gas stations across New England.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0