Framingham, MA

Framingham Police: 2 Injured in Arthur Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash at Arthur and Bishop streets on Tuesday, January 17. The 2-vehicle crash happened at the Southside intersection at 12:24 p.m. Two individuals were transported to MetroWest Medical Center, with injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect and Motor Vehicle Wanted in Connection to a Shots Fired Incident in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect and vehicle in the images in connection to a shots fired incident that occurred at about 6:53 PM on Wednesday January 11, 2023, in the area of 1620 Tremont Street. The...
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man arrested after alleged home improvement scam that netted suspect thousands

Police in Massachusetts arrested a man on Tuesday in relation to a home improvement scam that allegedly netted thousands of dollars. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Saturday, Jan. 14, Arlington Police were contacted by a resident who believed he was the victim of a construction scam. The resident reported to police that two men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work, damaged his property and did not return to complete repairs.
Driver Transported to Hospital After Framingham Rollover Crash

FRAMINGHAM – The driver of a vehicle was transported to Framingham Union Hospital, after a rollover crash at Grove Street and Belknap Road today, January 19. In the single-vehicle crash, the driver went off the road, and struck a utility pole, and then the vehicle rolled over on to its roof, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
whdh.com

Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
Boston 25 News WFXT

85-year-old woman facing charges in hit-and-run crash that left Acton teen in coma

ACTON, Mass. — An 85-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an Acton teen in a coma last year, authorities announced Wednesday. Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is slated to be arraigned in March in Concord District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and crosswalk violation, according to the Acton Police Department.
whdh.com

Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
