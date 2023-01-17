Read full article on original website
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Autopsy Completed
Over the weekend, Lisa Marie Presley’s autopsy was performed. A source told TMZ that an autopsy was completed on Saturday, but a cause of death has not been revealed. The L.A. County Coroner’s Officer is still waiting on the toxicology results, which could take some time. Once the results are in, a cause of death can be determined.
Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Revealed: Handgun, Note, Bloodstained Bedding & More
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).Exclusive photos of the scene where Naomi Judd took her last breath have been released, OK! has learned.The Grammy-winning country sensation died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head inside her home on April 30, 2022.Nearly nine months after Judd’s devastating death, the Tennessee’s Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has finally released a copy of the report detailing the horrific scene where the 76-year-old spent her final moments.In photos obtained by OK!, a handgun can be found...
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident
"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
Snoop Dogg Forced to 'Insult' Dionne Warwick on Her Face, Says The Legend Scared Him
Snoop Dogg recalled Dionne Warwick calling him out for his sexist lyrics. In CNN's "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper recalled Dionne Warwick inviting him, Suge Knight, and others to her house at 7:00 a.m. It was so intimidating to contemplate meeting Warwick,...
John Wayne's Granddaughter and Her Baby Fall Ill Ahead of Christmas
Jennifer Wayne, the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne and a member of country stars Runaway June, is having a less-than-ideal holiday weekend. As the country star shared on Instagram, she and her baby girl are dealing with an illness. As Wayne shares on Instagram, her baby girl had a...
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Famed Musician and Grandson of Legendary Music Icon Dies
Reggae star Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, who was the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of legendary musician Bob Marley, has died at 31, according to a report out in Deadline. Marley passed away on December 31, and his death was sudden.
Comedian Michael Lehrer Dies at Age 44 — What Was His Cause of Death?
Michael Lehrer, a stand-up comedian and improv actor best known for his work in the Second City, has sadly passed away. His girlfriend and caretaker, Colette Montague, confirmed his death in a statement, per the Chicago Sun-Times. Article continues below advertisement. He was 44 years old. What happened? Here's what...
Kelly Ripa’s Sons Returned Home for Christmas (& Got an Extra Special Welcome from Her Dog)
Last week, talk show host Kelly Ripa documented the moment her two sons, Joaquin and Michael Consuelos, returned home for the holidays. Naturally, their arrivals were met with plenty of excitement— but there was one family member in particular who was extra thrilled to be in the thick of things: their pet dog, Lena.
Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Confirms Robyn’s Son Dayton Lives in RV Outside of Her House
Sister Wives star Paedon Brown confirmed that Robyn Brown’s son David Dayton Brown lives in an RV outside of her house. During an interview on John Yates’ YouTube channel shared on Wednesday, January 11, Paedon, 24, was asked if Robyn, 44, kicked Dayton, 22, out of her home when he refused to follow Kody Brown’s Covid-19 protocols.
Is Lisa Marie Presley’s death latest in genetic curse from first cousins marrying?
Lisa Marie Presley’s death Thursday was eerily similar to those of a long line of her relatives, including dad Elvis — which an author has blamed on a genetic curse from the marriage of the King’s first-cousin grandparents. Elvis’ only child was just 54 when she died Thursday, reportedly after suffering cardiac arrest at home in Calabasas, California. Her dad, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, also died of heart problems in 1977, at the even tragically younger age of 42. His twin, Jesse, was stillborn. Elvis’ death had already been compared to that of his mother, Gladys Smith Presley, 19 years earlier...
Kathie Lee Gifford’s grandson pays tribute to her late husband Frank in sweet football post
It's safe to say the Gifford family is having a ball as the New York Giants make an NFL playoff run. After the Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 16, Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter-in-law, Erika, shared a celebratory throwback carousel honoring the late Frank Gifford alongside her son, Frankie.
'The Embrace' lets viewers viscerally experience the love and legacy of MLK and Coretta Scott King
A new monument will be unveiled on Boston Common Friday. It depicts the arms of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King wrapped around each other, based on a photograph taken after the 1964 announcement that MLK had won the Nobel Peace Prize. Here & Now‘s Robin Young takes...
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Grieving Dad Wants Everyone To Watch The Moment His Family Was Killed
Truck driver Tomasz Kroker loved music. Listening to his favorite tunes while he was on the road was one of the main reasons he loved his job. With so little to distract him from listening to music, he would enjoy hours at a time with nothing but the open road and his favorite tunes. After years of driving this way, he forgot the most important rule of driving – to keep your eyes on the road.
Laura Dern and Mother Diane Ladd Reveal Cover of New Book 'Honey, Baby, Mine'
The mother-daughter pair will release their book detailing their relationships, love, ambition and careers on April 25 In the long history of mother-daughter relationship portrayals in media, Laura Dern's and her mother Diane Ladd's has yet to make the limelight — until now. The mother and daughter's debut book, Honey, Baby, Mine will hit bookstores later this year, but until then, awaiting fans can get a sneak peek at the cover which shows a vintage photo of Ladd, 87, and Dern, 55, from the set of 1973 film...
Adam Lambert criticises idea of Theo James playing George Michael in biopic
Adam Lambert has criticised the prospect of Theo James playing George Michael in a biopic. Earlier this week, reports claimed a biopic charting the Wham! frontman’s life was in the works with The White Lotus star in talks for the lead role. When the news was shared on The...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Christina, 31, Looks So Grown Up At Event With Dad
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and his 31-year-old Christina Schwarzenegger arrived at the Austrian Climate Summit on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, in Kitzbuehel, Austria and absolutely lit up the event. They smiled together upon arrival and the Terminator actor and former Governor of California beamed with pride as he wrapped his arm around his daughter’s waist and posed with her. Christina, his second-born daughter, looked pleased to be at the summit and wore an equally enthusiastic smile.
