If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).Exclusive photos of the scene where Naomi Judd took her last breath have been released, OK! has learned.The Grammy-winning country sensation died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head inside her home on April 30, 2022.Nearly nine months after Judd’s devastating death, the Tennessee’s Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has finally released a copy of the report detailing the horrific scene where the 76-year-old spent her final moments.In photos obtained by OK!, a handgun can be found...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO