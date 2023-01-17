ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

France Contends With Widespread Strikes as Unions Take to Streets Against Pension Reform

French unions and demonstrators have taken to the streets in widespread industrial action against the government's projected pension reforms. Emmanuel Macron's administration seeks to raise France's official retirement age from 62 to 64. An IFOP study suggests 68% of the polled population opposes the proposal. French unions and demonstrators have...
AFP

Ukraine directors bring horrors of Russian invasion to Sundance

Two new documentaries from Ukrainian filmmakers highlighting the carnage wrought on their country by Russian aggression -- and the insidious effects of Kremlin propaganda -- premiere at the Sundance film festival this week. The director hopes to use the publicity from Sundance to crowdfund a reconnaissance drone for filmmaker friends currently serving in the Ukrainian army. 
PARK CITY, UT
NBC New York

Ukraine War Live Updates: U.S. Designates Russia Paramilitary Firm Wagner as ‘Criminal' Group; Russia Says Relations With U.S. Are at an All-Time Low

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Defense ministers of NATO and its allies held a high-stakes meeting Friday at Germany's Ramstein air base to make the decision on whether to send Germany's Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, something Kyiv has been pleading for for months.

