Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Greta Thunberg Says Davos Elite Are Prioritizing Greed and Short-Term Profits Over People and the Planet
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday accused the political and business elite at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, of prioritizing self-interest and short-term profits. Thunberg said it was "absurd" that the world seems to be listening to Davos delegates rather than those on the frontlines of the...
NBC New York
Greta Thunberg on Abu Dhabi's Oil Chief Leading COP28 Climate Summit: ‘Completely Ridiculous'
The UAE, one of the world's top oil producers, will host the U.N.-led climate summit from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12, 2023. Adnoc CEO Sultan al-Jaber has spoken about the need for climate action, saying that the UAE has "a clear sense of responsibility and a great sense of urgency" in that direction.
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
NBC New York
‘China Cannot Be Out, China Must Be In': France Says It's Diverging With Washington on Beijing Ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
NBC New York
France Contends With Widespread Strikes as Unions Take to Streets Against Pension Reform
French unions and demonstrators have taken to the streets in widespread industrial action against the government's projected pension reforms. Emmanuel Macron's administration seeks to raise France's official retirement age from 62 to 64. An IFOP study suggests 68% of the polled population opposes the proposal. French unions and demonstrators have...
Ukraine directors bring horrors of Russian invasion to Sundance
Two new documentaries from Ukrainian filmmakers highlighting the carnage wrought on their country by Russian aggression -- and the insidious effects of Kremlin propaganda -- premiere at the Sundance film festival this week. The director hopes to use the publicity from Sundance to crowdfund a reconnaissance drone for filmmaker friends currently serving in the Ukrainian army.
NBC New York
Ukraine War Live Updates: U.S. Designates Russia Paramilitary Firm Wagner as ‘Criminal' Group; Russia Says Relations With U.S. Are at an All-Time Low
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Defense ministers of NATO and its allies held a high-stakes meeting Friday at Germany's Ramstein air base to make the decision on whether to send Germany's Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, something Kyiv has been pleading for for months.
Comments / 0