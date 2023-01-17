ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Cheer the Eagles on at Philly's First Ever Sports Fan Pop-Up Bar

Ready for Saturday's game? Here's the perfect place for Eagles fans to watch. Philadelphia’s premier pop-up bar is back at it and this time ready for the playoffs with the first-ever Philly sports fan themed pop-up bar and experience. You may know them as Tinsel, but this time around...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

