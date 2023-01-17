Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Man Jailed for Murder Investigated by Predator Detective to Be Released
A man who has spent a decade in jail for a murder officials say he likely did not commit, is set to be exonerated after a former Philadelphia detective involved in his case was convicted for grooming and sexually assaulting witnesses and informants. In December, former Philadelphia Police Detective Philip...
NBC Philadelphia
Good Samaritans Who ‘Found' Alligator in NJ Lot Actually Abandoned Reptile There: SPCA
The owner of a young alligator discovered earlier this week inside a plastic container in an empty New Jersey lot was located and is now facing charges, according to officials, after authorities found out that the "good Samaritans" who called in the discovery were actually behind the reptile's abandonment. Savion...
NBC Philadelphia
NJ Wit: Geno's Steaks Bringing Its Philly Cheesesteaks to South Jersey
South Philadelphia icon Geno's Steaks is crossing the Delaware River for its first-ever New Jersey location with a modern spin. "You don't have to go over the bridge and pay the toll," Geno Vento told NBC10's Keith Jones. "So, you're gonna get the same sandwich and delivered to you." That's...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Radio Icon Jerry Blavat, ‘The Geator With the Heater', Dies at 82
Jerry Blavat -- known for his eight decades on Philadelphia radio and beyond as “The Geator with the Heater" and "The Big Boss with the Hot Sauce" -- has died at 82. "The Boss with the Hot Sauce is with the Big Boss Now," Blavat's family said in a statement released to the news media Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
NBC Philadelphia
Traffic Alert: Dump Truck Crashes, Spills Load of Gravel Onto I-76
Police closed the busy Schuylkill Expressway in Montgomery County for hours Friday after a dump truck overturned, appearing to spill a load of gravel onto the roadway. The messy wreck closed the eastbound lanes of I-76 at Exit 331B - I476 NB in Montgomery County just before 9:15 a.m., according to Pa. 511.
NBC Philadelphia
Cheer the Eagles on at Philly's First Ever Sports Fan Pop-Up Bar
Ready for Saturday's game? Here's the perfect place for Eagles fans to watch. Philadelphia’s premier pop-up bar is back at it and this time ready for the playoffs with the first-ever Philly sports fan themed pop-up bar and experience. You may know them as Tinsel, but this time around...
Comments / 0