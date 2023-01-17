ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Roberto De Zerbi Speaks On Chelsea Target Leandro Trossard

By Dylan McBennett
 2 days ago

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has been speaking about winger Leandro Trossard after the pair had a falling out last week before the Liverpool game. Chelsea have interest in Leandro Trossard.

Roberto De Zerbi is doing an admirable job at Brighton since taking over from the now Chelsea manager Graham Potter, and he stamped his authority on one of his star players last week in Leandro Trossard.

Trossard left Brighton training early after being told he would not be in the starting eleven against Liverpool, and De Zerbi dropped him from the squad all together. The Belgian wants a move from Brighton in January.

Chelsea have previous interest in him and have not ruled out a move, Tottenham have concrete interest and could move in January.

Roberto De Zerbi has been speaking about Leandro Trossard.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Roberto De Zerbi has been speaking about the situation surrounding Leandro Trossard after he was left out against Liverpool.

Speaking on the situation, De Zerbi had this to say, “Maybe his agent fancies selling him for a lower transfer fee... surely, Trossard didn't tell me the truth”

“Everyone in the dressing room knows how things went. But if Trossand wants to rejoin us with the right attitude, I am happy to coach him”.

Strong words from De Zerbi, and for now it seems there is no way back at Brighton for Trossard. The interest is growing around him, and it may be best for both parties if a deal is done.

The problem is Brighton do not think it is fair to reward the behaviour of Trossard with a move away from the club, and they may make him wait until his contract expires in June to leave as a free agent.

