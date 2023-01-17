Emma Tricca reveals video for brand new single King Blixa

Psych/folk singer-songwriter Emma Tricca has shared a video for her brand new singer King Blixa , which you can watch below.

The new single is taken from Tricca's upcoming album Aspirin Sun which she will release through Bella Union on April 7.

"Since childhood I have always been fascinated by folk stories," Tricca says of the new single. "From Italo Calvino to Homer to British and French Troubadour ballads. The magical element of turning the impossible into the possible is what inspired this poem/song - like in the line, I would ask the sailors to break their solitude.

“It felt like I was driving through tunnels,” she adds of her fourth album, her first for Bella Union. "With this record, it was very much accepting that one does what they do. Don’t try to be anyone else, you can’t fake what you’re not."

The new album sees the Italian-born, London-based singer-songwriter collaborating with Sonic Youth 's Steve Shelley and Jason Victor (Dream Syndicate). You can see the new artwork and tracklisting for Aspirin Sun below.

Pre-order Aspirin Sun .

(Image credit: Bella Union)

Emma Tricca: Aspirin Sun

1. Devotion

2. Christodora House

3. Autumn’s Fiery Tongue

4. Leaves

5. King Blixa

6. Rubens’ House

7. Through The Poet’s Eyes

8. Space and Time