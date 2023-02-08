How to watch the Super Bowl 2023 online: live stream the big game, half-time show and ads around the world

The Super Bowl 2023 is looming ever nearer, and we're only a few days away until the February 12 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's time to work out where to watch the Super Bowl, because the giant sporting event is one you don't want to miss.

Not only do fans tune in to the Super Bowls for the sports, though, but for all the fanfare around it. If you're here for Rihanna, we've also got a guide on how to watch the Super Bowl halftime show , and speculation on the Rihanna setlist too .

But if you're here for the sports, the Super Bowl it set to be one of the biggest sports gatherings in the world, despite it acting as the final of a US sport. With two weeks to go, it's time to work out where to watch the Super Bowl 2023.

Thankfully, it's pretty easy to do, wherever you are in the world. TV schedules for an event this massive get confirmed way ahead of time, so we already know channels in the US and UK.

If you're planning ahead for your Super Bowl party, or want to make sure you know everything important about the NFL season's last game, here's how to watch the Super Bowl 2023.

How to watch the Super Bowl free

In the following countries, the Super Bowl 2023 is available to watch for free on certain channels (though in some regions you'll need to be paying a licence fee):

UK: ITV 1

Australia: 7Plus

Mexico: TV Azteca 7

Germany: ProSieben

In countries like Canada, the US and New Zealand, there's no free way to watch, so you'll have to sign up to a subscription service to nab access.

Editors Choice

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.

It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee , so you can try it out 100% risk-free. VIEW DEAL ON Express VPN

How to watch the Super Bowl in the US

Broadcast rights to the Super Bowl cycles each year, and the 2023 games fall to Fox.

The Fox TV network is available on all basic cable plans, but if you're moving away from traditional cable, then a number of live TV streaming services also carry the network, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV (using the Blue plan) and YouTube TV . Being subscribed to any of these services also allows you to watch the game on the Fox Sports app.

Kick-off is at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT, though coverage will start beforehand

Another option is the NFL Plus streaming service, which allows subscribers to stream nationally televised games, including the Super Bowl. The only drawback is that you can only do so on a mobile device.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the UK

The Super Bowl is easy to watch in the UK, as it's airing on ITV One, so you can use your TV or ITVX to follow along. Well, it's easy as long as you're okay with the 11:30 pm UK kickoff time, which means the game will undoubtedly be continuing into the early hours.

ITV's coverage begins at 10.45 pm, and Laura Woods is the presenter.

An alternative is the NFL GamePass. There are three tiers: mobile-only for £10.99, 50-day access to the Super Bowl and Playoffs for £13.99, or total access until July 31 for £14.99. You can find more information about what exactly is included in each here .

If you subscribe to Sky TV with the Sky Sports package, the Super Bowl is also showing on the main Sky Sports channel, so if you're already a customer this is an extra way of watching.

How to watch the Super Bowl everywhere else

If you're keen to watch the Super Bowl but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch shows or sporting events like the Super Bowl and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

What you need to know about the Super Bowl

When does the Super Bowl 2023 kick off?

Here is the Super Bowl kick-off time converted into different time zones around the world. Just note that the vast majority of broadcasters streaming the game are kicking off their coverage an hour or more early.

In its local time in Arizona, the game kicks off at 4:30 MST.

ET: 6:30 pm

PT: 3:30 pm

GMT: 11:30 pm

ACT: 7 am (on the 15th)

CET: 0:30 am (on the 15th)

Where is the Super Bowl game in 2023?

The 2023 iteration of the Super Bowl takes place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

This 78,600-seater stadium was build in 2006 and unveiled as the Cardinals Stadium, and as that name suggests, it's the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

The State Farm Stadium isn't just an NFL arena as it also hosts soccer, college football and basketball, WWE events and live concerts — a few weeks after the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift is playing two nights there.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl 2023?

The Super Bowl in 2023 takes place between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the AFC conference champions, after closely beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the Conference Championship match. The Chiefs also played in the 2020 and 2021 Super Bowls, winning the former against the San Franciso 49ers but losing the latter when they played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in that team's home city.

They're up against the Philadelphia Eagles, who won the NFC conference by beating the 49ers 31-7 in the playoffs. The Eagles were last in the Super Bowl in 2018, and before that in 2005 and 1981, and beat the New England Patriots five years ago in a shocking upset that they're likely hoping to repeat.

Who is singing the Super Bowl National anthem?

Performing the National anthem to start the Super Bowl 2023 is Chris Stapleton.

Stapleton is a Kentucky-born country performer and producer, who's well known for 2015 record Traveller and 2020 album Starting Over. He's won 8 Grammy and 14 CMA awards, and also won the Academy of Country Music's Artist-Songwriter of the Decade award in 2019.

Who is the Super Bowl half-time show in 2023?

The Super Bowl half-time show is such a big draw, that many non-football fans still tune in to see the performance.

In 2023, the Super Bowl half-time show stars pop star Rihanna. Rihanna is in the midst of a comeback, releasing her first single in six years in October 2022, and fans are hoping for her ninth album to release sometime in 2023.

Unlike traditional concerts, Super Bowl half-time shows don't feature support acts, so Rihanna will likely be the only artist to play for the event. Expect lots of spectacle and pizazz, though.

Check out a trailer for Rihanna's halftime show right here:

Which Super Bowl ads will we see in 2023?

Ads are a big draw of the Super Bowl for people who aren't into sports or pop music — brands love to spend huge amounts of cash on slots, and even more on star-studded productions for these adverts. While we'll have to tune into the Super Bowl to see all the offerings, some have been confirmed already.

Bryan Cranston shared on Instagram a picture as his Breaking Bad character Walter White holding a bag of PopCorners, along with the date of the Super Bowl, so that's one celebrity confirmed.

Ron Gronkowsi, an ex-New England Patriots tightend who won the Super Bowl four times, will be attempting to kick a field goal for an ad durig the game — if you're wondering how this counts as an ad, it's because it's being done for betting site FanDuel, as a YouTube video explains.

Another celebrity is coming from Doritos, which shared on Twitter a more enigmatic image with the Super Bowl date along with the phrase "A bag of Doritos BBQ, paparazzi and a mysterious person walk into a bar...

Talking of mystery celebs, Downy Unstopables has shared a teaser of a male celebrity hidden under a hoodie, sniffing the clothing to prove that it'll stay fresh for that long. The video is on YouTube and the Super Bowl will likely bring us a reveal of who it is.

