NFL Mock Draft: Buccaneers Address Trench Play in First Round

With the 19th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could look to improve their offensive line grouping.

Now that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially begun their offseason, there's no reason not to look ahead at the prospects who might join the squad in April's NFL Draft.

The boards will fluctuate from now until then, but getting a glimpse at who the Bucs might target will help sharpen the focus on which players deserve second and third looks throughout the process.

And in the first mock draft we'll review here since Tampa Bay was eliminated from the NFL Playoffs, they go where many want them to.

The offensive line, with the Buccaneers selecting Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski at pick No. 19 in 33rd Team 's most recent mock.

"Tampa's interior offensive line struggles are well documented and a large part of the reason the Buccaneers' rushing attack fell off in 2022," says the site. "Skoronski provides them with toughness and versatility."

Toughness is a must, but versatility is key as well.

According to some, Skoronksi projects to be able to play at any position on the offensive line a team could ask him to.

In theory, the Bucs could draft him, get him into camp, and figure out where they best want to use his skills moving forward.

"Skoronksi is among the most refined offensive linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft and should be a plug-and-play starter," writes Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network in his profile of the player. "Skoronski's fundamentals immediately pop to you when you watch him play. He's got very crisp hands and showcases a variety of pass sets to change the approach of opposing pass rushers."

Could he be a potential replacement for left tackle Donovan Smith who struggled often this past season?

Or, could he be a true replacement for left guard Ali Marpet who retired early in 2022?

The Bucs might even be able to put him next to right tackle Tristan Wirfs to solidify that side of their line for years to come while Shaq Mason and Nick Leverett battle it out for the job on center Ryan Jensen's left side.

The answer to all those is, 'yes, it could happen, making Skoronski a name most Buccaneers fans would love to hear on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

