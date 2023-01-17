ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL Mock Draft: Buccaneers Address Trench Play in First Round

By David Harrison
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yEu5_0kHr4Q1G00

With the 19th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could look to improve their offensive line grouping.

Now that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially begun their offseason, there's no reason not to look ahead at the prospects who might join the squad in April's NFL Draft.

The boards will fluctuate from now until then, but getting a glimpse at who the Bucs might target will help sharpen the focus on which players deserve second and third looks throughout the process.

READ MORE: Where the Bucs Will Draft in the First Round

And in the first mock draft we'll review here since Tampa Bay was eliminated from the NFL Playoffs, they go where many want them to.

The offensive line, with the Buccaneers selecting Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski at pick No. 19 in 33rd Team 's most recent mock.

"Tampa's interior offensive line struggles are well documented and a large part of the reason the Buccaneers' rushing attack fell off in 2022," says the site. "Skoronski provides them with toughness and versatility."

Toughness is a must, but versatility is key as well.

According to some, Skoronksi projects to be able to play at any position on the offensive line a team could ask him to.

In theory, the Bucs could draft him, get him into camp, and figure out where they best want to use his skills moving forward.

"Skoronksi is among the most refined offensive linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft and should be a plug-and-play starter," writes Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network in his profile of the player. "Skoronski's fundamentals immediately pop to you when you watch him play. He's got very crisp hands and showcases a variety of pass sets to change the approach of opposing pass rushers."

Could he be a potential replacement for left tackle Donovan Smith who struggled often this past season?

READ MORE: Chris Godwin Sets Bucs Record in Wild Card Loss

Or, could he be a true replacement for left guard Ali Marpet who retired early in 2022?

The Bucs might even be able to put him next to right tackle Tristan Wirfs to solidify that side of their line for years to come while Shaq Mason and Nick Leverett battle it out for the job on center Ryan Jensen's left side.

The answer to all those is, 'yes, it could happen, making Skoronski a name most Buccaneers fans would love to hear on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stick with BucsGameday and the Locked On Bucs podcast for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model

It’s safe to say that Monday night’s game did not go the way Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady hoped as the Buccaneers fell 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs in what very well could be Brady’s last game with the team – or even his Read more... The post Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral

It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.  Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus.  This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
The Spun

Punishment Could Be Coming For Tom Brady's Dirty Move

During the third quarter of the Buccaneers-Cowboys game, Tom Brady may have committed a dirty play against Malik Hooker.  As Hooker was returning a fumble, Brady tried to slide into his ankle. A video clip of this play immediately went viral on Twitter.   Even though Brady wasn't ...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

PFF suggests 1 free agent the Detroit Lions must sign

The Detroit Lions may have won eight of their final ten football games to finish with a 9-8 record in 2022, but if you think GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are even remotely satisfied, you are mistaken. In fact, during a recent interview, Holmes said that as early as the plane ride back home from Green Bay following the Lions’ Week 18 win over the Packers, he was already excited about adding players during the offseason.
DETROIT, MI
atozsports.com

Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers

$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
DALLAS, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions trade up with Packers in Dane Brugler’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

On Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and he has the Detroit Lions making a trade with the Green Bay Packers. We may be in the midst of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though our Lions did not make the cut, that does not mean they are not on our minds at all times. This is especially true when our favorite NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler releases his latest NFL Mock Draft.
DETROIT, MI
WGAU

Bucs: Gage in hospital with neck injury, to have more tests

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion in Tampa Bay’s wild-card playoff game against Dallas, the team announced Tuesday. The Buccaneers said in a statement that Gage remained hospitalized overnight...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Jim Harbaugh relationship with AD ‘distant’ despite Michigan return

Jim Harbaugh officially decided to return to the Michigan Wolverines football program in 2023 after rumors of him possibly bolting for an NFL head coaching job. Even as Michigan football fans were overjoyed by the news, many couldn’t help but notice that it was University president Santa Ono who had a phone conversation with Harbaugh, and not athletic director Warde Manuel.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy