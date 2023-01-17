ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Davi Belfort Names Top Three, Anthony Speca Commits, and Other Prospects in the News

By Julio Gonzales Jr.
Mike Farrell Sports
Mike Farrell Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SPu4j_0kHr3vwC00

Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest news in the recruiting world, including names like Davi Belfort, Anthony Speca, and more!

Prospects in the News

–Davi Belfort, 2024 QB, Miami, Florida (Gulliver Prep), #334 nationally, #24 quarterback, and #49 in FL

Four-star Miami (FL.) quarterback Davi Belfort announced his top three schools on Monday. The Michigan State Spartans, Texas A&M Aggies, and Virginia Tech Hokies are those three schools. He will be in College Station on January 28 for the Texas A&M Aggie's second Junior Day weekend. He said,

" I will be there on the 28th. I love what Texas A&M has to offer. Coach [Jimbo] Fisher does a great job of coaching quarterbacks and Coach [Bobby] Petrino is an offensive genius ."

Belfort said he would set a date after he makes his visits. I like the Aggies here.

–Daniel Calhoun, 2024 OT, Roswell, Georgia (Centennial HS), #55 nationally, #3 offensive tackle, and #10 in GA

Four-star Roswell (GA.) offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun was in Athens over the weekend to visit the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs. He is the No. 10 player in Georgia and said about his visit,

" It felt, great it was electric. "

The Bulldogs first offered Calhoun when he was an eighth grader, which was his first offer. Georgia is the favorite here, and the On3 RPM gives them a 35% chance of landing him. The Bulldogs are the team to beat.

–Braylen Russell, 2024 RB, Benton, Arkansas (Benton HS), #171 nationally, #16 running back, and #2 in AR

Braylen Russell received an offer from the South Carolina Gamecocks on Monday night. He holds six Power Five offers and is the No. 2 player in Arkansas. The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Ole Miss Rebels are the top two teams for him right now. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Razorbacks a 42% chance to land him, while the Rebels are at 37%. Russell had been committed to Arkansas, choosing them over the Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers before backing off that pledge in October. I like the Rebels here.

–Anthony Speca, 2024 LB, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Central Catholic HS), #328 nationally, #26 linebacker, and #9 in PA

Four-star Pittsburgh (PA.) linebacker Anthony Speca committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Tuesday morning. He is the No. 9 player in Pennsylvania and chose the Nittany Lions over the Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Pittsburgh Panthers. He said,

" I chose Penn State because it has everything I'm looking for. It's got the academics, the staff, the culture, the players, and it's all in-state. It felt right when I was there. It felt like home. "

Speca becomes the second commit in the Nittany Lions 2024 class.

–Bryant Wesco, 2024 WR, Midlothian, Texas (Midlothian HS), #154 nationally, #24 wide receiver, and #25 in TX

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and head coach Matt Rhule have been actively recruiting the state of Texas recently. That continued on Monday when they offered Midlothian (TX.) wide receiver Bryant Wesco on Monday night. He is the No. 25 player in Texas and holds eight Power Five offers. The TCU Horned Frogs are now the leaders to land him, as the On3 RPM gives them a 49% chance of getting him. The Oklahoma Sooners are right behind them with a 43% chance. However, TCU is the team to beat right now.

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
FOX Sports

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss placed on leave

The University of Michigan has placed offensive co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on leave, athletic department spokesman Kurt Svoboda confirmed Tuesday night. ESPN reported the school’s police department is investigating a report of computer access crimes from last month at Schembechler Hall, where coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have offices and the Wolverines practice.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names Best College Program Of Last 20 Years

It doesn't take a complex model for college football fans to know Alabama has dominated college football this century. The Crimson Tide have won six national championships since appointing Nick Saban as head coach in 2007. They notched double-digit victories in each of the last 15 seasons, ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
msn.com

NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing

Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
Mike Farrell Sports

Mike Farrell Sports

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
616
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

A one stop shop for everything from high school football recruiting to college football coverage, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. All things football all the time.

 https://mikefarrellsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy