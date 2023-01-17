Davi Belfort Names Top Three, Anthony Speca Commits, and Other Prospects in the News

Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest news in the recruiting world, including names like Davi Belfort, Anthony Speca, and more!

Prospects in the News

–Davi Belfort, 2024 QB, Miami, Florida (Gulliver Prep), #334 nationally, #24 quarterback, and #49 in FL

Four-star Miami (FL.) quarterback Davi Belfort announced his top three schools on Monday. The Michigan State Spartans, Texas A&M Aggies, and Virginia Tech Hokies are those three schools. He will be in College Station on January 28 for the Texas A&M Aggie's second Junior Day weekend. He said,

" I will be there on the 28th. I love what Texas A&M has to offer. Coach [Jimbo] Fisher does a great job of coaching quarterbacks and Coach [Bobby] Petrino is an offensive genius ."

Belfort said he would set a date after he makes his visits. I like the Aggies here.

–Daniel Calhoun, 2024 OT, Roswell, Georgia (Centennial HS), #55 nationally, #3 offensive tackle, and #10 in GA

Four-star Roswell (GA.) offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun was in Athens over the weekend to visit the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs. He is the No. 10 player in Georgia and said about his visit,

" It felt, great it was electric. "

The Bulldogs first offered Calhoun when he was an eighth grader, which was his first offer. Georgia is the favorite here, and the On3 RPM gives them a 35% chance of landing him. The Bulldogs are the team to beat.

–Braylen Russell, 2024 RB, Benton, Arkansas (Benton HS), #171 nationally, #16 running back, and #2 in AR

Braylen Russell received an offer from the South Carolina Gamecocks on Monday night. He holds six Power Five offers and is the No. 2 player in Arkansas. The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Ole Miss Rebels are the top two teams for him right now. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Razorbacks a 42% chance to land him, while the Rebels are at 37%. Russell had been committed to Arkansas, choosing them over the Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers before backing off that pledge in October. I like the Rebels here.

–Anthony Speca, 2024 LB, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Central Catholic HS), #328 nationally, #26 linebacker, and #9 in PA

Four-star Pittsburgh (PA.) linebacker Anthony Speca committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Tuesday morning. He is the No. 9 player in Pennsylvania and chose the Nittany Lions over the Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Pittsburgh Panthers. He said,

" I chose Penn State because it has everything I'm looking for. It's got the academics, the staff, the culture, the players, and it's all in-state. It felt right when I was there. It felt like home. "

Speca becomes the second commit in the Nittany Lions 2024 class.

–Bryant Wesco, 2024 WR, Midlothian, Texas (Midlothian HS), #154 nationally, #24 wide receiver, and #25 in TX

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and head coach Matt Rhule have been actively recruiting the state of Texas recently. That continued on Monday when they offered Midlothian (TX.) wide receiver Bryant Wesco on Monday night. He is the No. 25 player in Texas and holds eight Power Five offers. The TCU Horned Frogs are now the leaders to land him, as the On3 RPM gives them a 49% chance of getting him. The Oklahoma Sooners are right behind them with a 43% chance. However, TCU is the team to beat right now.